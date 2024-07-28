Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Nikhat Zareen punches her way to the round of 16 at 2024 Paris Olympics

Nikhat Zareen punches her way to the round of 16 at 2024 Paris Olympics

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in a tough match on Sunday to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 50kg Olympic competition.

Nikhat Zareen after her round of 32 match. (Credit: Boxing Federation of India)
Nikhat Zareen after her round of 32 match. (Credit: Boxing Federation of India)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics' pre-quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory over Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who is unseeded, prevailed by a 5-0 unanimous decision win against the German in a rather messy round of 32 contest at the North Paris arena here.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zareen will take on top-seeded Asian Games and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China, who received a first round bye, on Thursday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics: Arjun Babuta through to 10m air rifle finals, finishes 7th

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Manika through to R32; Manu wins Bronze, Nagal crashes out

Olympics: Bhaker's dedication, hard work, passion paid off, says Bindra

India set for double-digit medal tally at Paris Olympics, says Nita Ambani

Olympics pre-race triathlon event in Seine River canceled, here's why

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story