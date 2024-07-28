Nikhat Zareen punches her way to the round of 16 at 2024 Paris Olympics

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics' pre-quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory over Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who is unseeded, prevailed by a 5-0 unanimous decision win against the German in a rather messy round of 32 contest at the North Paris arena here.

Zareen will take on top-seeded Asian Games and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China, who received a first round bye, on Thursday.