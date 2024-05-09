Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra says belief key to success in Paris Games

Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra says belief key to success in Paris Games

The 26-year-old will defend his crown at the July 26-Aug. 11 Games and will be joined by compatriot Kishore Jena, while DP Manu also has a chance of qualifying for Paris

Photo: PTI
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Olympic and world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra said Indian athletes have shown they can compete with the European powerhouses of the event and that the key to success at the Paris Games is maintaining their self-belief.
 
European athletes had won 15 of the last 16 gold medals in the men's event before Chopra threw 87.58 metres at the Tokyo Games in 2021 to become the first Asian man to win an Olympic javelin title.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 26-year-old will defend his crown at the July 26-Aug. 11 Games and will be joined by compatriot Kishore Jena, while DP Manu also has a chance of qualifying for Paris.
 
The trio were in the finals of last year's Budapest world championships, where Chopra bagged gold to add to his silver from Eugene, Oregon a year earlier.
 
"There was a time when I wasn't even sure of qualifying for the world championships, but see how times have changed," Chopra said in an interview with Sports Authority of India (SAI) media.
 
"In Budapest last year, we had three Indians (out of the top six) in the finals and that's made us believe we're no less than the Europeans, who have dominated world javelin for so long.
 
"We have to take this Budapest belief forward and in Paris anything is possible." Chopra kicks off his outdoor season in the Doha leg of the Diamond League on Friday and will also compete in India for the first time in three years when he takes part in the Federation Cup in Bhubaneshwar from May 12-15.
 
He said he had meticulously chosen his competition schedule ahead of Paris.
 
"The entire scenario changes when you arrive at the Games village. The real pressure starts building up then. But I should be prepared," he added.
 
"After Tokyo, I found out how international athletes plan their schedule and choose their training centres so that there's minimum travel, quicker acclimatisation and proper diet leading up to a major event."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine will last nearly 4 hours

Indian boxer Nishant makes a winning start at 2024 Olympics Qualifier

Summer Olympics 2024 security plans stolen from train station in Paris

At my best, never felt so good: Neeraj Chopra ahead of Paris Olympics

Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra to compete in Finland's Paavo Nurmi Games

Olympic torch arrives in France's Marseille amid fanfare, high security

Paris Olympics 2024: Stories of India's Olympic-bound relay teams

Indian women's and men's 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024: Big blow for India medal hopes! Nada suspends Bajrang Punia

NADA suspends Bajrang Punia indefinitely for not giving dope sample

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Neeraj ChopraOlympicsathletes

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story