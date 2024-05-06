Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Indian women's and men's 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Indian women's and men's 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

In the women's competition, the quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds to finish second

Indian women's 4x400m relay team members Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan
Press Trust of India Nassau (Bahamas)
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams qualified for Paris Olympics after finishing second in their respective second-round heats at the World Athletics Relays here on Monday.

In the women's competition, the quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds to finish second behind Jamaica (3:28.54) in heat number one to book a Paris Games ticket.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Indian men's 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob

Later, the men's squad of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob finished with a collective timing of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds to also finish second in their heat, behind USA (2:59.95).

Check latest news on Paris Olympics 2024 here

The top two teams in each of the three heats in the second round were to qualify for the Olympics to be held from July 26 to August 11.

The Indian women's team had finished fifth in the first-round qualifying heat on Sunday with a time of 3 minutes and 29.74 seconds.

The men's team had failed to finish in the first-round qualifying heat after second leg runner Rajesh Ramesh pulled out midway due to cramps.

With this, India now have 19 Paris-bound track and field athletes and the list includes defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra among others.

The athletics events at the Games will begin on August 1.

Also Read

Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine will last nearly 4 hours

Indian boxer Nishant makes a winning start at 2024 Olympics Qualifier

Summer Olympics 2024 security plans stolen from train station in Paris

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

Indian women's hockey team fails to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024: Big blow for India medal hopes! Nada suspends Bajrang Punia

NADA suspends Bajrang Punia indefinitely for not giving dope sample

A city scarred by terrorism prepares an Olympic opening without walls

Paris will become no-fly zone to safeguard 2024 Olympic opening ceremony

Vinesh Phogat secures women's 50kg category Paris Olympics quota for India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story