Olympics: CAS verdict on Vinesh deferred again; to be delivered on Aug 16

29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle final for being 100gm overweight at the time of weigh-in on Wednesday last week.

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh
Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh(Photo: Reuter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport has once again deferred its decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals, this time till August 16, prolonging the Indian wrestler's wait for a resolution.

The 29-year-old was disqualified from the women's 50kg free-style final for being 100gm overweight at the time of weigh-in on Wednesday last week.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," a release from the IOA said.

In her appeal, Vinesh has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification
Topics :Wrestling2024 OlympicsVinesh Phogat

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

