Olympics Javelin throw: Jena & Neeraj qualification standards, live timings

India's biggest medal hopeful, Neeraj Chopra, will finally begin his javelin throw event today (August 6). The golden boy of India's track and field will be in action during the men's javelin throw qualification round, starting at 3:20 PM IST. Meanwhile, Kishore Jena's qualification event will commence at 1:50 PM IST.





Check India at Olympics Day 11 (August 6) live score and Vinesh, Neeraj Chopra event updates here A total of 32 athletes will compete to secure a spot in the top 12 javelin throws to qualify for the final round, which will take place on August 8, starting at 11:30 PM IST.

Jena is set to feature in Group A, while Neeraj is placed in Group B alongside Arshad Nadeem in the qualification round.

Javelin throw event start list Group A:



Group A Start list: Men’s Javelin throw qualification at Paris Oiympics 2024 Order Bib NOC Name Personal Best Season Best World Ranking 1 988 KEN YEGO Julius 92.72 81.74 15 2 627 FIN HELANDER Oliver 89.83 85.75 4 3 1159 POR RAMOS Leandro 84.78 83.1 25 4 1258 TTO WALCOTT Keshorn 90.16 85.22 9 5 811 IND JENA Kishore 87.54 80.84 7 6 676 FRA TUPAIA Teura'itera'i 86.11 86.11 39 7 774 GER WEBER Julian 89.54 88.37 3 8 928 JPN DEAN Roderick Genki 84.28 81.38 11 9 1172 ROU NOVAC Alexandru Mihaita 86.37 84.04 18 10 1143 POL WEGNER Dawid 82.21 80.04 29 11 628 FIN KERANEN Toni 84.19 84.19 14 12 564 EGY ABDELRAHMAN Ihab 89.21 76.68 13 1347 USA THOMPSON Curtis 87.7 83.04 10 14 1001 LAT GAILUMS Patriks 84.05 82.39 26 15 434 BRA RODRIGUES Pedro Henrique 85.11 85.11 17 16 552 CZE VADLEJCH Jakub 90.88 88.65 1



Javelin throw event start list Group B:



Group B start list: Men’s Javelin Throw qualification at Paris Olympics 2024 Order Bib NOC Name Personal Best Season Best World Ranking 1 809 IND CHOPRA Neeraj 89.94 88.36 2 2 1000 LAT CAKSS Gatis 87.57 82.11 20 3 742 GER DEHNING Max 90.2 90.2 22 4 339 AUS McENTYRE Cameron 82.01 82.01 19 5 1113 PAK NADEEM Arshad 90.18 84.21 6 1132 POL KRUKOWSKI Marcin 89.55 82.69 23 7 626 FIN ETELATALO Lassi 86.44 84.67 16 8 1080 NGR NNAMDI Chinecherem 82.8 82.8 24 9 422 BRA da SILVA Luiz Mauricio 85.57 85.57 21 10 568 EGY MAHMOUD Moustafa 81.92 81.92 30 11 1280 UKR FELFNER Artur 84.32 83.95 13 12 381 BEL HERMAN Timothy 87.35 79.94 27 13 793 GRN PETERS Anderson 93.07 86.62 6 14 1028 MDA MARDARE Andrian 86.66 83.68 8 15 1015 LTU MATUSEVICIUS Edis 89.17 85.68 5 16 1134 POL MRZYGLOD Cyprian 84.97 81.02 28



Javelin throw qualification standards at Olympics 2024

The athletes need to meet the Qualification Standard, which is 84 metres or be in the 12 best performers.

How many attempts the athletes will get?

The athletes need to find their best shot in three attempts.

Paris Olympics 2024 Javelin throw live timings, live streaming and telecast

When will Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024 take place?

The Javelin throw event, involving India's Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, will take place on August 6, 2024.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024?

Sports 18 will live telecast javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024 today.

How to watch the live streaming of Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024?

Jio Cinema will live streamin Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event today.