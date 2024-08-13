Para shuttler Bhagat to miss Paris Paralympics, handed 18-month suspension

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.

The Eiffel Tower is seen behind the Olympic rings, at the Trocadero plaza Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Paris.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said in a statement.

"Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.

Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

