Para shuttler Bhagat to miss Paris Paralympics, handed 18-month suspension

Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said in a statement.

"Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.