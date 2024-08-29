Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paralympics 2024: How many medals India won in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics?

Here's the full list of Indian medal winners at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
The 2024 Paris Paralympics kicked off on August 28, 2024, in Paris, France with the opening ceremony. India sent its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games in Paris, i.e., 84 athletes, following their remarkable performances at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics was historic, as the nation secured 19 medals, marking its best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games. These included five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

Among the standout performances at Tokyo was Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Her exceptional performance in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event set a new Paralympic record. Sumit Antil’s gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 event was one of the biggest highlights of the tournament, as he set a then-new world record with a throw of 68.55 metres.

Devendra Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympic gold medallist and now the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), added a silver medal to his collection in the men’s javelin throw F46 event, cementing his legacy in Indian para-sports. Meanwhile, Bhavina Patel’s silver medal in the women’s singles table tennis Class 4 event made her the first Indian table tennis player to win a Paralympic medal.

Full list of Indian medal winners at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
 
Athlete Medal Event
Bhavina Patel Silver Women’s Singles Table Tennis Class 4
Nishad Kumar Silver Men’s High Jump T47
Avani Lekhara Gold Women’s 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SH1
Devendra Jhajharia Silver Men’s Javelin Throw F46
Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Men’s Javelin Throw F46
Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Men’s Discus Throw F56
Sumit Antil Gold Men’s Javelin Throw F64
Singhraj Adhana Bronze Men’s 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1
Mariyappan Thangavelu Silver Men’s High Jump T42
Sharad Kumar Bronze Men’s High Jump T42
Praveen Kumar Silver Men’s High Jump T64
Avani Lekhara Bronze Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
Harvinder Singh Bronze Men’s Individual Recurve - Open Archery
Manish Narwal Gold Men’s 50m Pistol SH1
Singhraj Adhana Silver Men’s 50m Pistol SH1
Pramod Bhagat Gold Men’s Singles Badminton SL3
Manoj Sarkar Bronze Men’s Singles Badminton SL3

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

