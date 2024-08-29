Paralympics 2024: How many medals India won in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics kicked off on August 28, 2024, in Paris, France with the opening ceremony. India sent its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games in Paris, i.e., 84 athletes, following their remarkable performances at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics was historic, as the nation secured 19 medals, marking its best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games. These included five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

Among the standout performances at Tokyo was Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Her exceptional performance in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event set a new Paralympic record. Sumit Antil’s gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 event was one of the biggest highlights of the tournament, as he set a then-new world record with a throw of 68.55 metres.

