Paralympics 2026: Deepa Malik confident India can double their Tokyo tally

Former Paralympic Committee of India chief Deepa Malik is confident that the Indian contingent will better their tally of the Tokyo Paralympics in Paris.

With the Paralympics set to commence on August 28 in Paris, the Indian contingent is gearing up to make history.

Last time India clinched 19 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics, overall finished in the 23rd spot in the list of the country-wise medal tally.

Deepa feels that the increasing facilities and investment, as well as globalisation, will naturally convert the team's performance into medal-winning efforts.

"The way facilities are improving, the awareness is increasing, and the way funding programmes are increasing. The media awareness has increased. Globalization is increasing, and this is rising in India. This is my new India, and whenever opportunities increase facilities also increase. It will naturally convert into medals. I want the level we reached last time to double this time. My best wishes are with the entire Indian contingent," Deepa told ANI.

She went on to talk about witnessing the India versus Sri Lanka wheelchair bilateral match. The Indian team on Sunday clinched their fifth consecutive win over Sri Lanka and sealed a comprehensive 5-0 series win.

Throughout the series, the Indian team outplayed Sri Lanka with their remarkable efforts. Deepa Malik expressed her delight over the performance of the team and revealed the factors that have led to the growth.

"I am very happy to be here because I, along with Abhay Pratap, Ravi Chauhan, and DCCI have seen wheelchair cricket grow. I appreciate their hard work in order to create a platform where people can come and play cricket in wheelchairs. Cricket as a sport is the heartbeat of every Indian fan, and why should a differently abled be deprived of it? When we talk that wheelchair people cannot step out of their houses or are dependent on others, and when you give them international facilities and play a series like this which is a mainstream sport, then it is a great thing to see and experience for me as a differently abled athlete," Deepa told ANI.

"I have seen these players grow, become responsible and raise the bar of sports. I wish them success and also want to thank Noida authorities as well as PM Modi for giving the name 'Divyang' which has given a boost to ability beyond disability that every person wants to get over his disability and wants to be a part of 'Fit India' and 'Developed India' and of course, there is no better platform than sports," she added.

The Indian team finished the series with a thumping 194-run win over Sri Lanka in the 5th T20I.