Hockey to Athletics: Full list of India medal winners till 2024 Olympics

Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a record second Gold medal in the javelin throw event. His event will begin at 11:55 PM IST.

India medal winners in Olympics history
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
At the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian hockey team secured the fourth bronze medal for the country by defeating Spain in the bronze medal match on August 8, 2024. This marks India's back-to-back medal win in men's hockey at the Olympics, following their bronze in Tokyo 2020. The last time India achieved consecutive Olympic medals in men's hockey was in 1968 and 1972. India had previously won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which was their first Olympic hockey medal since the 1980 Games.

Indian hockey captains at Olympics - full list
Captain Olympics Result
Jaipal Singh Munda Amsterdam 1928 Gold
Lal Shah Bokhari Los Angeles 1932 Gold
Dhyan Chand Berlin 1936 Gold
Kishan Lal London 1948 Gold
K.D. Singh Helsinki 1952 Gold
Balbir Singh Sr Melbourne 1956 Gold
Leslie Claudius Rome 1960 Silver
Charanjit Singh Tokyo 1964 Gold
Gurbux Singh / Prithipal Singh Mexico 1968 Bronze
Harmik Singh Munich 1972 Bronze
Ajit Pal Singh Monteral 1976 7th
Vasudevan Baskaran Moscow 1980 Gold
Zafar Iqbal Los Angeles 1984 5th
M.M, Somaya Seoul 1988 6th
Pargat Singh Barcelona 1992 7th
Pargat Singh Atlanta 1996 8th
Ramandeep Singh Sydney 2000 7th
Dilip Tirkey Athens 2004 7th
Bharat Chettri London 2012 12th
PR Sreejsh Rio 2016 8th
Manpreet Singh Tokyo 2020 Bronze
Harmanpreet Singh Paris 2024 Bronze

The Indian hockey team successfully defended their bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a 2-1 victory over Spain.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh played a crucial role in the Men in Blue's triumph, scoring two drag-flick goals that allowed India to come from behind and win the decisive match.

Although the team fell short of clinching a silver or gold in Paris, the players will undoubtedly cherish this bronze medal for years to come. The match also marked a fitting conclusion to the career of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final game for India in Paris.

Achieving back-to-back Olympic medals had been a long-standing dream for the team, and coach Craig Fulton's side has realised that dream after navigating a challenging path in this year's quadrennial event.

India medal winners in Olympics

In other events, Neeraj Chopra is poised to make history as he eyes a record second gold medal in the javelin throw event. His competition is set to begin at 11:55 PM IST.
Earlier in the Games, Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Summer Olympics. She clinched a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris 2024 Games.

Additionally, it is worth noting that Norman Pritchard, an athlete representing India, won two silver medals at the 1900 Summer Olympics, marking the first Olympic medals for the country.



Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history
Athlete Medal Event Olympics
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Paris 2024
Swapnil Kusale Bronze Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Men) Paris 2024
Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol mixed team event Paris 2024
Manu Bhaker Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Paris 2024
Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's 49kg weightlifting Tokyo 2020
Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's 57kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Tokyo 2020
Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's 65kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016
Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's 58kg wrestling Rio 2016
Sushil Kumar Silver Men's 66kg wrestling London 2012
Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012
Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012
Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012
Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's 60kg wrestling London 2012
Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012
Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008
Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's 66kg wrestling Beijing 2008
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004
Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's 54kg weightlifting Sydney 2000
Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Moscow 1980
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Munich 1972
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Mexico City 1968
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Tokyo 1964
Indian hockey team Silver Men's hockey Rome 1960
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Melbourne 1956
KD Jadhav Bronze Men's bantamweight wrestling Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey London 1948
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Berlin 1936
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Los Angeles 1932
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Amsterdam 1928
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900
 

