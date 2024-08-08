Hockey to Athletics: Full list of India medal winners till 2024 Olympics





Indian hockey captains at Olympics - full list Captain Olympics Result Jaipal Singh Munda Amsterdam 1928 Gold Lal Shah Bokhari Los Angeles 1932 Gold Dhyan Chand Berlin 1936 Gold Kishan Lal London 1948 Gold K.D. Singh Helsinki 1952 Gold Balbir Singh Sr Melbourne 1956 Gold Leslie Claudius Rome 1960 Silver Charanjit Singh Tokyo 1964 Gold Gurbux Singh / Prithipal Singh Mexico 1968 Bronze Harmik Singh Munich 1972 Bronze Ajit Pal Singh Monteral 1976 7th Vasudevan Baskaran Moscow 1980 Gold Zafar Iqbal Los Angeles 1984 5th M.M, Somaya Seoul 1988 6th Pargat Singh Barcelona 1992 7th Pargat Singh Atlanta 1996 8th Ramandeep Singh Sydney 2000 7th Dilip Tirkey Athens 2004 7th Bharat Chettri London 2012 12th PR Sreejsh Rio 2016 8th Manpreet Singh Tokyo 2020 Bronze Harmanpreet Singh Paris 2024 Bronze At the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian hockey team secured the fourth bronze medal for the country by defeating Spain in the bronze medal match on August 8, 2024. This marks India's back-to-back medal win in men's hockey at the Olympics, following their bronze in Tokyo 2020. The last time India achieved consecutive Olympic medals in men's hockey was in 1968 and 1972. India had previously won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which was their first Olympic hockey medal since the 1980 Games.

The Indian hockey team successfully defended their bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a 2-1 victory over Spain.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh played a crucial role in the Men in Blue's triumph, scoring two drag-flick goals that allowed India to come from behind and win the decisive match.

Although the team fell short of clinching a silver or gold in Paris, the players will undoubtedly cherish this bronze medal for years to come. The match also marked a fitting conclusion to the career of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final game for India in Paris.

Achieving back-to-back Olympic medals had been a long-standing dream for the team, and coach Craig Fulton's side has realised that dream after navigating a challenging path in this year's quadrennial event.

Earlier in the Games, Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Summer Olympics. She clinched a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris 2024 Games.

Additionally, it is worth noting that Norman Pritchard, an athlete representing India, won two silver medals at the 1900 Summer Olympics, marking the first Olympic medals for the country.

Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history Athlete Medal Event Olympics Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Paris 2024 Swapnil Kusale Bronze Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Men) Paris 2024 Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol mixed team event Paris 2024 Manu Bhaker Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Paris 2024 Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's 49kg weightlifting Tokyo 2020 Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020 PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's 57kg wrestling Tokyo 2020 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Tokyo 2020 Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's 65kg wrestling Tokyo 2020 Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020 PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016 Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's 58kg wrestling Rio 2016 Sushil Kumar Silver Men's 66kg wrestling London 2012 Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012 Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012 Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012 Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's 60kg wrestling London 2012 Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012 Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008 Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008 Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's 66kg wrestling Beijing 2008 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004 Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's 54kg weightlifting Sydney 2000 Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Moscow 1980 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Munich 1972 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Mexico City 1968 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Tokyo 1964 Indian hockey team Silver Men's hockey Rome 1960 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Melbourne 1956 KD Jadhav Bronze Men's bantamweight wrestling Helsinki 1952 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Helsinki 1952 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey London 1948 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Berlin 1936 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Los Angeles 1932 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Amsterdam 1928 Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900 Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900



In other events, Neeraj Chopra is poised to make history as he eyes a record second gold medal in the javelin throw event. His competition is set to begin at 11:55 PM IST.