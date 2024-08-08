Hockey to Athletics: Full list of India medal winners till 2024 Olympics

|Indian hockey captains at Olympics - full list
|Captain
|Olympics
|Result
|Jaipal Singh Munda
|Amsterdam 1928
|Gold
|Lal Shah Bokhari
|Los Angeles 1932
|Gold
|Dhyan Chand
|Berlin 1936
|Gold
|Kishan Lal
|London 1948
|Gold
|K.D. Singh
|Helsinki 1952
|Gold
|Balbir Singh Sr
|Melbourne 1956
|Gold
|Leslie Claudius
|Rome 1960
|Silver
|Charanjit Singh
|Tokyo 1964
|Gold
|Gurbux Singh / Prithipal Singh
|Mexico 1968
|Bronze
|Harmik Singh
|Munich 1972
|Bronze
|Ajit Pal Singh
|Monteral 1976
|7th
|Vasudevan Baskaran
|Moscow 1980
|Gold
|Zafar Iqbal
|Los Angeles 1984
|5th
|M.M, Somaya
|Seoul 1988
|6th
|Pargat Singh
|Barcelona 1992
|7th
|Pargat Singh
|Atlanta 1996
|8th
|Ramandeep Singh
|Sydney 2000
|7th
|Dilip Tirkey
|Athens 2004
|7th
|Bharat Chettri
|London 2012
|12th
|PR Sreejsh
|Rio 2016
|8th
|Manpreet Singh
|Tokyo 2020
|Bronze
|Harmanpreet Singh
|Paris 2024
|Bronze
The Indian hockey team successfully defended their bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a 2-1 victory over Spain.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh played a crucial role in the Men in Blue's triumph, scoring two drag-flick goals that allowed India to come from behind and win the decisive match.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Although the team fell short of clinching a silver or gold in Paris, the players will undoubtedly cherish this bronze medal for years to come. The match also marked a fitting conclusion to the career of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final game for India in Paris.
Achieving back-to-back Olympic medals had been a long-standing dream for the team, and coach Craig Fulton's side has realised that dream after navigating a challenging path in this year's quadrennial event.
In other events, Neeraj Chopra is poised to make history as he eyes a record second gold medal in the javelin throw event. His competition is set to begin at 11:55 PM IST.
|Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history
|Athlete
|Medal
|Event
|Olympics
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Paris 2024
|Swapnil Kusale
|Bronze
|Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Men)
|Paris 2024
|Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol mixed team event
|Paris 2024
|Manu Bhaker
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol
|Paris 2024
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Women's 49kg weightlifting
|Tokyo 2020
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Bronze
|Women's welterweight boxing
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|Tokyo 2020
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Silver
|Men's 57kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 2020
|Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men's 65kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Neeraj Chopra
|Gold
|Men's javelin throw
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Silver
|Women's singles badminton
|Rio 2016
|Sakshi Malik
|Bronze
|Women's 58kg wrestling
|Rio 2016
|Sushil Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Vijay Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
|London 2012
|Saina Nehwal
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|London 2012
|Mary Kom
|Bronze
|Women's flyweight boxing
|London 2012
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Bronze
|Men's 60kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Gagan Narang
|Bronze
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|London 2012
|Abhinav Bindra
|Gold
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|Beijing 2008
|Vijender Singh
|Bronze
|Men's middleweight boxing
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Bronze
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|Beijing 2008
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Silver
|Men's double trap shooting
|Athens 2004
|Karnam Malleswari
|Bronze
|Women's 54kg weightlifting
|Sydney 2000
|Leander Paes
|Bronze
|Men's singles tennis
|Atlanta 1996
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Moscow 1980
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Munich 1972
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Mexico City 1968
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 1964
|Indian hockey team
|Silver
|Men's hockey
|Rome 1960
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Melbourne 1956
|KD Jadhav
|Bronze
|Men's bantamweight wrestling
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|London 1948
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Berlin 1936
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Los Angeles 1932
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Amsterdam 1928
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m
|Paris 1900
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m hurdles
| Paris 1900