Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins Silver medal, Pakistan's Nadeem wins Gold

Neeraj Chopra won Silver at at the 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event, with a throw of 89.43 metres.



Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem created Olympic record with a monstrous throw of 92.97 metres and clinched the Gold medal.



Hailing from a humble village in Haryana, Neeraj's rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. His journey began with a raw talent for athletics, which was nurtured by supportive coaches and unwavering determination. The young prodigy quickly made waves in the domestic circuit, showcasing his exceptional potential.

The turning point in Neeraj’s career came in 2016 when he clinched a gold medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships, announcing his arrival on the global stage. However, the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 catapulted Neeraj into the stratosphere of sporting greatness. With a final throw of 87.58 meters, he secured India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics and became a national hero overnight.