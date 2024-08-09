Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins Silver medal, Pakistan's Nadeem wins Gold

Neeraj Chopra won Silver at at the 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event, with a throw of 89.43 metres.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem created Olympic record with a monstrous throw of 92.97 metres and clinched the Gold medal.
Hailing from a humble village in Haryana, Neeraj's rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. His journey began with a raw talent for athletics, which was nurtured by supportive coaches and unwavering determination. The young prodigy quickly made waves in the domestic circuit, showcasing his exceptional potential.
The turning point in Neeraj’s career came in 2016 when he clinched a gold medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships, announcing his arrival on the global stage. However, the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 catapulted Neeraj into the stratosphere of sporting greatness. With a final throw of 87.58 meters, he secured India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics and became a national hero overnight.
Neeraj, who first picked javelin just to manage his weight during his early childhood, has now completed the sport and has won everything javelin throw has to offer by winning medals in the Summer Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Diamond League, Asian Games, Asian Championships, South Asian Games and World Championships. Notably, he has also won a gold medal in the World Junior Championships and a silver medal in the Asian Junior Championships.
Neeraj Chopra: All medals list
Summer Olympics
- 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Gold
- 2024 Paris Olympics: Silver
Commonwealth Games
- 2018 Gold Coast: Gold
World Championships
- 2022 Eugene: Silver
- 2023 Budapest: Gold
Asian Games
- 2018 Jakarta: Gold
- 2022 Hangzhou: Gold
Diamonds League
- 2022: Gold
- 2023: Silver
Asian Championships
- 2017 Bhubaneshwar: Gold
South Asian Games
- 2016 Guwahati/Shillong: Gold
World Junior Championships
- 2016 Bydgoszcz: Gold
Asian Junior Championship
- 2016 HoChi Minh City: Silver