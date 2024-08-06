Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Neeraj Chopra in action today; Men's team TT match at 1:30
India at Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Germany semifinal in men's hockey at 10:30 PM IST today. Wrestling Vinesh Phogat in action after 2:30 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 live score updates
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
On Day 11 (August 5) of Paris Olympics 2024, the star attraction of Indian contingent, Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign in men's javelin throw qualification round. All eyes will be on Neeraj, along with Kishore Jena and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem after 1:50 PM IST today. The final round of men's javelin throw event will take place on August 8 but for booking a place for the finals athletes have to be in top 12 performers or breach the qualification standard of 84-metre.
Meanwhile, India's veteran wrestler Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign in what termed be a toughest bout, when she takes on China's Yui Susaki, who is Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist. India men's Table Tennis team, comprising of Sharath Kama will be in action post 1:30 PM IST.
Moreover, the biggest match, India vs Germany semifinal, for the hockey fans will begin at 10:30 PM IST today.
|India Olympics 2024 schedule on August 6
|Event
|Indian athletes in action
|Time
|Result
|Table tennis
|Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal)
|India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China
|1.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification)
|Kishore Jena
|1.50 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification)
|Neeraj Chopra
|3.20 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 400m (Repechage)
|Kiran Pahal
|2.50 PM IST
|TBD
|Wrestling
|Women's freestyle 50kg category
|Vinesh Phogat
|2:30 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|Hockey
|Men's semi-final
|India vs Germany
|10.30 PM IST
|TBD
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 11 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 6 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
11:59 AM
Day 11 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra's Olympic qualification
Neeraj Chopra is set to begin his Olympic title defense in the qualifying round of the men's javelin throw competition at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday.
Neeraj Chopra
11:56 AM
Inda at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES on Day 11
Hello and welcome to our live coverage India events at Paris Olympics today. The Golden Boy for India, Neeraj Chopra will be in action today.
Keep checking this space for the latest live updates.
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 11:54 AM IST