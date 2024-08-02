Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

The quarter-finalists of the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey event have now been finalised with India among the best 8 performing teams in the quadrennial event.India have qualified for the final 8 showdown in Paris alongside defending champions Belgium, Argentina and Australia from pool B. However, their match against Australia on day 7 will determine the team's final spot in the table, eventually finalising their quarter-final opponents as well.From Pool A, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands and Spain made it to the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals.The winners of the four quarterfinal ties will qualify for the semifinals of the event. Teams that won't be separated in the 60 minutes of normal time, will play extra-time followed by possible penalty shootout.

When will the hockey quarterfinal round of Paris Olympics 2024 take place?

Which TV channels will live telecast the Quarterfinal matches of hockey in paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The quarterfinal round of hockey in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on August 4, 2024.

The telecast of of the quarter-finals of hockey in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.