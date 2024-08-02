Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

India have qualified for the final 8 showdown in Paris alongside defending champions Belgium, Argentina and Australia from pool B. However, their match against Australia on day 7 will determine the team's final spot in the table, eventually finalising their quarter-final opponents as well.
From Pool A, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands and Spain made it to the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals.
Teams qualified fo Quarterfinals in Paris Olympics 2024 hockey event
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Belgium
- India
- Australia
- Argentina
The winners of the four quarterfinal ties will qualify for the semifinals of the event. Teams that won't be separated in the 60 minutes of normal time, will play extra-time followed by possible penalty shootout.
Men's hockey points Table in 2024 Olympics
|Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group B points table
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|GD
|Belgium
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|8
|Australia
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|3
|India
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|2
|Argentina
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|2
|Ireland
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|-6
|New Zealand
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|-9
|Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group A points table
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|GD
|Netherlands
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|Germany
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|9
|Great Britain
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|Spain
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|-1
|South Africa
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|-9
|France
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|-11
Hockey Quarterfinal schedule at Olympics 2024
|Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinal schedule, semifinal, bronze and gold medal dates
|4th August
|1st Pool A vs 4th Pool B
|1st Quarterfinal
|1:30 PM IST
|2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
|2st Quarterfinal
|4 PM IST
|3rd Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
|3st Quarterfinal
|9 PM IST
|4th Pool A vs 1st Pool B
|4st Quarterfinal
|11:30 PM IST
|6th August
|TBD vs TBD
|1st semifinal
|5:30 PM IST
|TBD vs TBD
|2nd semifinal
|10:30 PM IST
|8th August
|TBD vs TBD
|Bronze medal match
|5:30 PM IST
|TBD vs TBD
|Gold medal match
|10:30 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024 Quarterfinals key dates, live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast
