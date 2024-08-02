Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

India have qualified for the final 8 showdown in Paris alongside defending champions Belgium, Argentina and Australia. Check the Men's Quarterfinal live match timings and full schedule here

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarter-finals schedule and timings
Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarter-finals schedule and timings
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
The quarter-finalists of the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey event have now been finalised with India among the best 8 performing teams in the quadrennial event. 

India have qualified for the final 8 showdown in Paris alongside defending champions Belgium, Argentina and Australia from pool B. However, their match against Australia on day 7 will determine the team's final spot in the table, eventually finalising their quarter-final opponents as well.

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally

From Pool A, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands and Spain made it to the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals.  

Teams qualified fo Quarterfinals in Paris Olympics 2024 hockey event
  • Germany
  • Great Britain
  • Netherlands
  • Spain
  • Belgium
  • India
  • Australia
  • Argentina
Format of the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals

The winners of the four quarterfinal ties will qualify for the semifinals of the event. Teams that won't be separated in the 60 minutes of normal time, will play extra-time followed by possible penalty shootout.

Men's hockey points Table in 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group B points table
Teams Played Won Draw Lost Points GD
Belgium 4 4 0 0 12 8
Australia 4 3 0 1 9 3
India 4 2 1 1 7 2
Argentina 4 2 1 1 7 2
Ireland 4 0 0 4 0 -6
New Zealand 4 0 0 4 0 -9


Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group A points table
Teams Played Won Draw Lost Points GD
Netherlands 5 3 1 1 10 7
Germany 4 3 0 1 9 9
Great Britain 4 2 2 0 8 5
Spain 5 2 1 2 7 -1
South Africa 4 0 1 3 1 -9
France 4 0 1 3 1 -11

Hockey Quarterfinal schedule at Olympics 2024


Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinal schedule, semifinal, bronze and gold medal dates
4th August
1st Pool A vs 4th Pool B 1st Quarterfinal 1:30 PM IST
2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B 2st Quarterfinal 4 PM IST
3rd Pool A vs 2nd Pool B 3st Quarterfinal 9 PM IST
4th Pool A vs 1st Pool B 4st Quarterfinal 11:30 PM IST
6th August
TBD vs TBD 1st semifinal 5:30 PM IST
TBD vs TBD 2nd semifinal 10:30 PM IST
8th August
TBD vs TBD Bronze medal match 5:30 PM IST
TBD vs TBD Gold medal match 10:30 PM IST


Paris Olympics 2024 Quarterfinals key dates, live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast

When will the hockey quarterfinal round of Paris Olympics 2024 take place?

The quarterfinal round of hockey in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on August 4, 2024.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Quarterfinal matches of hockey in paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The telecast of of the quarter-finals of hockey in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

How to watch live streaming of Quarterfinal matches of hockey in paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The Live streaming of quarter-final matches of hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

