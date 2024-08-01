Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Athletics events to start today, Swapnil's final at 1 PM

India at Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Indian hockey team will take on Belgium at 1:30 PM IST. Nikhat Zareen will play her women's 50kg RO16 bout at 2:30 PM.

Paris: The Olympic symbol put up for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
On day 6 of the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian athletes will be featuring in the athletics events which are kickstarting today itself. India's Paramjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Vikash Singh will start the day with the men's 20km Race Walk at 11 AM. the women's event for the same will begin at 12:50 PM as Priyanka will be the sole representative for India in the event.

Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will also start their campiagn today in the men's individual stroke play from 12:30 PM onwards. India's first medal event of the day will take place at 1 PM as Swapnil Kusale takes stage in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final. Swapnil qualified for the event yesterday in what was a tightly contested qualification round.

Sift Kaur and Anjum Moudgill will also take part in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification event today.

Indian hockey team will also look to continue their unbeaten run against defending champion Belgium at 1:30 PM. In boxing, Nikhat Zareen will play her women's 50 kg RO 16 bout today.


Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY


Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule today
Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result
Athletics (Men's 20km Race Walk) Paramjeet Singh, Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh 11:00:00 TBD
Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 1) Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma 12:30:00 TBD
Athletics (Women's 20km Race Walk) Priyanka 12:50:00 TBD
Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Finals) Swapnil Kusale 13:00:00 TBD
Hockey (Men's) India vs Belgium 13:30:00 TBD
Boxing (Women's 50kg; RO16) Nikhat Zareen 14:30:00 TBD
Archery (Men's Individual) Pravin Ramesh Jadhav 14:31:00 TBD
Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification) Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil 15:30:00 TBD
Sailing (Men's Dinghy) Vishnu Saravanan 15:45:00 TBD
Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 19:05:00 TBD


 Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 6 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 1 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

