Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Athletics events to start today, Swapnil's final at 1 PM

On day 6 of the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian athletes will be featuring in the athletics events which are kickstarting today itself. India's Paramjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Vikash Singh will start the day with the men's 20km Race Walk at 11 AM. the women's event for the same will begin at 12:50 PM as Priyanka will be the sole representative for India in the event.
Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will also start their campiagn today in the men's individual stroke play from 12:30 PM onwards. India's first medal event of the day will take place at 1 PM as Swapnil Kusale takes stage in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final. Swapnil qualified for the event yesterday in what was a tightly contested qualification round.
Sift Kaur and Anjum Moudgill will also take part in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification event today.
Indian hockey team will also look to continue their unbeaten run against defending champion Belgium at 1:30 PM. In boxing, Nikhat Zareen will play her women's 50 kg RO 16 bout today.