Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final, finishes 2nd in qualification

Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final, finishes 2nd in qualification

The 22-year-old shooter, who already has two bronze medals in her kitty in 10m women's air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team along with Sarabjot Singh.

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker
Chateauroux: Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, France, Sunday, July 28, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chateauroux
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, aiming for a hat-trick of Olympic medals here, came up with a superb performance in 25m sports pistol, to finish second in qualification and book a place in the final here on Friday.

The 22-year-old shooter, who already has two bronze medals in her kitty in 10m women's air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team along with Sarabjot Singh, shot an amazing 294 in the 'precision' round and was even more menacing in the rapid round to score 296 and aggregating 590.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She is just two points behind leader Veronika Major of Hungary, who shot an aggregate of 592 (294 and 298) which helped her equal the Olympic record.

India has won all three medals so far in shooting, with Manu bagging two and Swapnil Kusale taking the bronze in 50m rifle three-positions on Thursday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Hockey- IND def AUS 3-2; Archery mixed-team S/F at 7 PM

Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

Paris Olympics: US media displays incorrect medal tally to appear winners

Olympics: India's Judoka Tulika Mann crashes out in opening round

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story