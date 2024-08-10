Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 10, live time and streaming

Day 15 of the 2024 Paris Olympics will see less action from the Indian contingent as Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will play their 4th and final round of the individual stroke play at 12:30 PM and possibly get a medal for India.

Wrestling action will resume with India's Reetika Hooda, who will be playing in the 76kg freestyle category. Her event begins from 3 PM onwards. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In other international events, the main attention will shift to the men's volleyball gold medal match between France and world number one Poland at 4:30 PM. The women's volleyball gold medal match will take place at 6:30 PM between Norway and France.

The women's football gold medal match will also take place at 8:30 PM between Brazil and USA.



Indian events Athletes Time (IST) Golf (Women's Individual) Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar 12:30 Wrestling (Women's 76kg freestlye) Reetika Hooda 15:00 onwards

International events Time (IST) Athletics (Men's marathon) 11:30:00 Volleyball (Men's Gold Medal Match) 16:30:00 Table Tennis (Women's team gold medal match China vs Japan) 18:30:00 Handball (Women's Gold Medal Match) 18:30:00 Football (Women's Gold Medal Match) 20:30:00 Athletics (Men's high jump final) 22:30:00 Athletics (Women's 100m hurdles final) 23:05:00 Athletics (Men's 5000m final) 23:20:00 Athletics (Women's 1500m final) 23:45:00 Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay final) 00:30:00 Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay final) 00:45:00 Basketball (Men's final France vs USA) 01:00:00



More From This Section

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 10, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 10 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 10, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 10 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cinema app and website.