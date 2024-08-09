CAS to deliver verdict on Phogat's application before the end of Paris 2024

The official application filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against her disqualification from women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling event gold medal bout has officially been accepted. The final verdict will be delivered before the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to CAS’s media release today.

Phogat had challenged her disqualification from the Olympics for weighing 100 grams more than 50 kg through an appeal filed on August 7, leading to the Olympics Committee revoking her silver medal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In their official media release on Friday, CAS said, “An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women's Freestyle 50kg competition.”