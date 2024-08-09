Olympics 2024: Egyptian wrestler arrested on sexual assault charges

An Egyptian Olympic wrestler was arrested in Paris on sexual assault charges, French prosecutors said on Friday.

A 26-year-old athlete was detained early on Friday after allegedly groping a woman outside a Paris cafe, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office.

The office did not name the wrestler but said he was born in Egypt and was in Paris to compete in the Olympics.

The Egyptian wrestling federation did not immediately reply to a request for comment.