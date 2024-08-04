Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 4, live time (IST), streaming

Day 9 (August 4) promises another exciting day for Indian athletes. The action begins with the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification, featuring Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish at 12:30 PM IST.
Following this, the Indian hockey team will play their quarter-final match against Great Britain at 1:30 PM IST, aiming for a semifinal berth at Paris 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 4
|Indian events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Shooting (Men’s 25m rapid fire qualification)
|Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish
|12:30:00
|Hockey (Men's)
|India vs Great Britain
|13:30:00
|Athletics (Women’s 3000m steeplechase round 1)
|Parul Chaudhary
|13:35:00
|Athletics (Men’s Long Jump qualification)
|Jeswin Aldrin
|14:30:00
|Boxing (Women’s 75kg quarter-finals)
|Lovlina Borgohain
|15:02:00
|Badminton (Men’s Singles semi-finals)
|Lakshya Sen
|Not before 15:30
|Sailing (Men’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|15:35:00
|Sailing (Women’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8)
|Nethra Kumanan
|18:05:00
|International medal events on August 4
|Time (IST)
|Events and athletes in action
|Around 4 PM
|Tennis - Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles gold medal match
|5 PM
|Table tennis - Brazil's Hugo Calderano vs France's Felix Lebrun in the men's singles bronze medal match
|6 PM
|Table tennis - Truls Moregard of Sweden vs Fan Zhendong of China in men's singles gold medal match
|6:13 PM
|Archery - men's individual gold medal match
|Not before 7:40 PM
|Badminton - China's Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang vs Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin in men's doubles gold medal match
|10 PM
|Swimming - women's 50m freestyle final
|10:07 PM
|Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle final
|10:40 PM
|Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final
|11:02 PM
|Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay final
|11:05 PM
|Athletics - women's high jump final
|12 AM (Aug 5)
|Athletics - men's hammer throw final
|1:20 AM (Aug 5)
|Athletics - men's 100m final
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 4, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 3 matches will be covered live by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 4, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The live streaming of 2024 Paris Olympics August 3 matches will be done through Jio Cinema app and website.