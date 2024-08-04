Business Standard
Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 9: IND vs GBR QF at 1:30 PM IST; Lakshya's QF at 3:30 PM IST

Olympics LIVE Updates: India shooters will be in action in qualification round from 12:30 PM IST. Djokovic vs Alcaraz Gold medal match at 4 PM. Check Olympics 2024 live match and medal updates here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Paris Olympics 2024: India and international medal events live score updates

The telecast of India's Day 9 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

On Day 9 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, India will have the chance to confirm two more medals for themselves, with Lakshya Sen taking on Viktor Axelsen of Germany in the men’s singles badminton semifinals at 3:30 PM IST and 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist boxer, Lovlina Borgohain taking on China’s Li Quan in the quarterfinals of the women’s 75kg event. Meanwhile, for the tennis fans it is going to be Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles Gold Medal match, which begins at 4 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

The Indian men’s hockey team, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be in action. They will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals at 1:30 PM IST. India's campaign in athletics will also continue, with Parul Chaudhary competing in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, round 1 at 1:35 PM IST, and Jeswin Aldrin participating in the men’s long jump qualification at 2:30 PM IST.


The sailing duo of Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will continue their men’s and women’s dinghy events from 3:35 and 6:05 PM IST, respectively.

India schedule on August 4 at Paris Olympics 2024
Event Indian athletes in action today Time Result
Shooting
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1 Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish 12.30 PM IST TBD
Men’s Hockey
Quarterfinal match India vs Great Britain 1:30 PM IST TBD
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Parul Chaudhary 1:35 PM IST TBD
Men's Long Jump Qualification Jeswin Aldrin 2:30 PM IST TBD
Boxing
Women's 75kg Quarterfinals Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian (China) 3:02 PM IST TBD
Badminton
Men's singles semifinals Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) 3:30 PM IST TBD
Sailing
Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8 Vishnu Saravanan 3:35 PM IST TBD
Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8 Nethra Kumanan 6:05 PM IST TBD


International medal events today
Time (IST) Events and international athletes in action
Around 4 PM Tennis - Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles gold medal match
5 PM Table tennis - Brazil's Hugo Calderano vs France's Felix Lebrun in the men's singles bronze medal match
6 PM Table tennis - Truls Moregard of Sweden vs Fan Zhendong of China in men's singles gold medal match
6:13 PM Archery - men's individual gold medal match
Not before 7:40 PM Badminton - China's Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang vs Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin in men's doubles gold medal match
10 PM Swimming - women's 50m freestyle final
10:07 PM Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle final
10:40 PM Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final
11:02 PM Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay final
11:05 PM Athletics - women's high jump final
12 AM (Aug 5) Athletics - men's hammer throw final
1:20 AM (Aug 5) Athletics - men's 100m final


Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 4 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Stay tuned for India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here

12:02 PM

Day 9 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: International medal events today


11:49 AM

Day 9 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Big day for India

India's medal hopes could get a major boost if men's hockey team wins today and book a place in semifinal. Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has a chance to confirm another Bronze if she overcome chinese pugilist. 

Shuttler Lakshya Sen, the only medal hope remaining Badminton, would have his task cut out against Denmark's Alexson, who is in form of his life in a quarterfinal. If Sen wins the match against Alexson, it would be termed as biggest upset in men's singles Badminton at Paris Olympics.
11:45 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's event at Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 9. In international matches, Novak Djokovic will be eyeing for elusive Olympic Gold, when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in men's single tennis match
Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

