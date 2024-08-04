Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 9: IND vs GBR QF at 1:30 PM IST; Lakshya's QF at 3:30 PM IST

On Day 9 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, India will have the chance to confirm two more medals for themselves, with Lakshya Sen taking on Viktor Axelsen of Germany in the men’s singles badminton semifinals at 3:30 PM IST and 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist boxer, Lovlina Borgohain taking on China’s Li Quan in the quarterfinals of the women’s 75kg event. Meanwhile, for the tennis fans it is going to be Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles Gold Medal match, which begins at 4 PM IST

The Indian men’s hockey team, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be in action. They will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals at 1:30 PM IST. India's campaign in athletics will also continue, with Parul Chaudhary competing in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, round 1 at 1:35 PM IST, and Jeswin Aldrin participating in the men’s long jump qualification at 2:30 PM IST.

The sailing duo of Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will continue their men’s and women’s dinghy events from 3:35 and 6:05 PM IST, respectively.

The telecast of India's Day 9 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 4 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Stay tuned for India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here