Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 9: IND vs GBR QF at 1:30 PM IST; Lakshya's QF at 3:30 PM IST
Olympics LIVE Updates: India shooters will be in action in qualification round from 12:30 PM IST. Djokovic vs Alcaraz Gold medal match at 4 PM. Check Olympics 2024 live match and medal updates here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
On Day 9 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, India will have the chance to confirm two more medals for themselves, with Lakshya Sen taking on Viktor Axelsen of Germany in the men’s singles badminton semifinals at 3:30 PM IST and 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist boxer, Lovlina Borgohain taking on China’s Li Quan in the quarterfinals of the women’s 75kg event. Meanwhile, for the tennis fans it is going to be Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles Gold Medal match, which begins at 4 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
The Indian men’s hockey team, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be in action. They will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals at 1:30 PM IST. India's campaign in athletics will also continue, with Parul Chaudhary competing in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, round 1 at 1:35 PM IST, and Jeswin Aldrin participating in the men’s long jump qualification at 2:30 PM IST.
The sailing duo of Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will continue their men’s and women’s dinghy events from 3:35 and 6:05 PM IST, respectively.
|India schedule on August 4 at Paris Olympics 2024
|Event
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time
|Result
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1
|Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish
|12.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Men’s Hockey
|Quarterfinal match
|India vs Great Britain
|1:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
|Parul Chaudhary
|1:35 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Long Jump Qualification
|Jeswin Aldrin
|2:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg Quarterfinals
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian (China)
|3:02 PM IST
|TBD
|Badminton
|Men's singles semifinals
|Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
|3:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8
|Vishnu Saravanan
|3:35 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8
|Nethra Kumanan
|6:05 PM IST
|TBD
|International medal events today
|Time (IST)
|Events and international athletes in action
|Around 4 PM
|Tennis - Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles gold medal match
|5 PM
|Table tennis - Brazil's Hugo Calderano vs France's Felix Lebrun in the men's singles bronze medal match
|6 PM
|Table tennis - Truls Moregard of Sweden vs Fan Zhendong of China in men's singles gold medal match
|6:13 PM
|Archery - men's individual gold medal match
|Not before 7:40 PM
|Badminton - China's Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang vs Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin in men's doubles gold medal match
|10 PM
|Swimming - women's 50m freestyle final
|10:07 PM
|Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle final
|10:40 PM
|Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final
|11:02 PM
|Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay final
|11:05 PM
|Athletics - women's high jump final
|12 AM (Aug 5)
|Athletics - men's hammer throw final
|1:20 AM (Aug 5)
|Athletics - men's 100m final
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 9 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 4 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here
12:02 PM
11:49 AM
Day 9 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Big day for India
India's medal hopes could get a major boost if men's hockey team wins today and book a place in semifinal. Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has a chance to confirm another Bronze if she overcome chinese pugilist.
Shuttler Lakshya Sen, the only medal hope remaining Badminton, would have his task cut out against Denmark's Alexson, who is in form of his life in a quarterfinal. If Sen wins the match against Alexson, it would be termed as biggest upset in men's singles Badminton at Paris Olympics.
11:45 AM
India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's event at Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 9. In international matches, Novak Djokovic will be eyeing for elusive Olympic Gold, when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in men's single tennis match
First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 11:38 AM IST