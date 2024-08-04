Olympics 2024: India vs Great Britain hockey live timings (IST), streaming

India will look to book a place in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey event when Harmanpreet Singh's side takes on Great Britain on Sunday, August 4, at 1:30 PM IST. The Indian men's hockey team made a strong comeback in their last Pool B match on Friday, securing a 3-2 victory over Australia. This win marks their first Olympic victory against Australia since the 1972 Munich Games.
The other three quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 will feature Belgium vs Spain, Netherlands vs Australia, and Germany vs Australia.
All matches will be played on Sunday, with IND vs GBR being the first. Interestingly, the quarterfinal matchups are identical to those of the Tokyo Olympics.
In the Tokyo Olympics 2021, India defeated Great Britain in the quarterfinals and went on to win a bronze medal.
India vs Great Britain Head-to-Head in Hockey
While India enters the quarterfinals with high confidence, Great Britain can draw confidence from having defeated India twice during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 in June.
|Tournament
|Result
|Date
|FIH Hockey Pro League
|GBR 3-2 IND
|9th June 2024
|FIH Hockey Pro League
|GBR 3-1 IND
|2nd June 2024
|FIH Hockey Pro League
|GBR 4-4 IND (India win in Penalty shootout)
|3rd June 2023
|FIH Hockey Pro League
|GBR 4-2 IND
|27th May 2023
|Tokyo Olympics 2021
|IND 3-1 GBR
|1st August 2021
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|GBR 2-2 IND
|29th April 2017
|Champions Trophy
|IND 2-1 GBR
|11th June 2016
|World League final
|GBR 1-2 IND
|3rd December 2015
|World League Semifinal
|GBR 5-1 IND
|5th July 2015
|Olympic Qualifier
|GBR 2-0 IND
|9th March 2008
|Olympic Qualifier
|IND 2-3 GBR
|6th March 2008
|Sydney Olympics
|GBR 2-1 IND
|28th September 2000
|Atlanta Olympics
|IND 3-4 GBR
|1st August 1996
|Barcelona Olympics
|GBR 3-1 IND
|30th July 1992
|Champions Trophy
|IND 1-2 GBR
|17th June 1989
|Seoul Olympics
|GBR 3-0 IND
|26th September 1988
|Champions Trophy
|IND 0-1 GBR
|10th April 1986
|Champions Trophy
|GBR 2-1 IND
|24th Nov 1985
|Champions Trophy
|IND 6-3 GBR
|10th January 1980
|Munich Olympics
|IND 5-0 GBR
|28th August 1972
|Rome Olympics
|IND 1-0 GBR
|7th September 1960
|Helsinki Olympics
|IND 23-1 GBR
|20th July 1952
|Olympics
|IND 4-0 GBR
|12th August 1948
India and Great Britain squads
India squad for Paris Olympics 2024
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay
Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Great Britain squad for Paris Olympics:
James Albery, David Ames, Will Calnan, Jacob Draper, Gareth Furlong, David Goodfield, Lee Morton, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Liam Sanford, Rupert Shipperley, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward, Conor Williamson. Reserves: James Mazarelo, Tim Nurse, Tom Sorsby.
India vs Great Britain Quarterfinal live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast
When India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match in men's hockey at Paris Olympics?
In the Men's hockey quarterfinal, the India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match will take place on August 4, Sunday.
At what time India vs Great Britain hockey match begin during the Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinals?
India vs Great Britain hockey match will kick-start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday.
Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs GBR hockey quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024?
The live telecast of the India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary while Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs GBR hockey match in multiple languages.