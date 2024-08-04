Olympics 2024: India vs Great Britain hockey live timings (IST), streaming

India vs Great Britain Hockey quarterfinal live match timings: Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs GBR hockey match in multiple languages.





Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY India will look to book a place in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey event when Harmanpreet Singh's side takes on Great Britain on Sunday, August 4, at 1:30 PM IST. The Indian men's hockey team made a strong comeback in their last Pool B match on Friday, securing a 3-2 victory over Australia. This win marks their first Olympic victory against Australia since the 1972 Munich Games.

All matches will be played on Sunday, with IND vs GBR being the first. Interestingly, the quarterfinal matchups are identical to those of the Tokyo Olympics.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2021, India defeated Great Britain in the quarterfinals and went on to win a bronze medal.

India vs Great Britain Head-to-Head in Hockey

While India enters the quarterfinals with high confidence, Great Britain can draw confidence from having defeated India twice during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 in June.



India vs Great Britain head-to-head in hockey Tournament Result Date FIH Hockey Pro League GBR 3-2 IND 9th June 2024 FIH Hockey Pro League GBR 3-1 IND 2nd June 2024 FIH Hockey Pro League GBR 4-4 IND (India win in Penalty shootout) 3rd June 2023 FIH Hockey Pro League GBR 4-2 IND 27th May 2023 Tokyo Olympics 2021 IND 3-1 GBR 1st August 2021 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup GBR 2-2 IND 29th April 2017 Champions Trophy IND 2-1 GBR 11th June 2016 World League final GBR 1-2 IND 3rd December 2015 World League Semifinal GBR 5-1 IND 5th July 2015 Olympic Qualifier GBR 2-0 IND 9th March 2008 Olympic Qualifier IND 2-3 GBR 6th March 2008 Sydney Olympics GBR 2-1 IND 28th September 2000 Atlanta Olympics IND 3-4 GBR 1st August 1996 Barcelona Olympics GBR 3-1 IND 30th July 1992 Champions Trophy IND 1-2 GBR 17th June 1989 Seoul Olympics GBR 3-0 IND 26th September 1988 Champions Trophy IND 0-1 GBR 10th April 1986 Champions Trophy GBR 2-1 IND 24th Nov 1985 Champions Trophy IND 6-3 GBR 10th January 1980 Munich Olympics IND 5-0 GBR 28th August 1972 Rome Olympics IND 1-0 GBR 7th September 1960 Helsinki Olympics IND 23-1 GBR 20th July 1952 Olympics IND 4-0 GBR 12th August 1948

India and Great Britain squads

India squad for Paris Olympics 2024

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Great Britain squad for Paris Olympics:

Reserves: James Mazarelo, Tim Nurse, Tom Sorsby.



ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings James Albery, David Ames, Will Calnan, Jacob Draper, Gareth Furlong, David Goodfield, Lee Morton, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Liam Sanford, Rupert Shipperley, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward, Conor Williamson.James Mazarelo, Tim Nurse, Tom Sorsby.

India vs Great Britain Quarterfinal live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast

When India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match in men's hockey at Paris Olympics?

In the Men's hockey quarterfinal, the India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match will take place on August 4, Sunday.

At what time India vs Great Britain hockey match begin during the Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinals?

India vs Great Britain hockey match will kick-start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs GBR hockey quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The live telecast of the India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary while Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs GBR hockey match in multiple languages.