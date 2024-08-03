Manu Bhaker, India's double winner, misses a third medal at Olympics

Manu Bhaker missed the record 3rd medal in one Summer Olympics as she finished 4th in the women's 25m pistol event at Paris Olympics 2024. After the Tokyo Olympics, it was Neeraj Chopra who captured the imagination of the country. Now, citizens of India can feel a sense of pride whenever they hear the name Manu Bhaker, a 22-year-old from Haryana's Jhajjar district.

Bhaker, who made history by winning two medals in shooting events, has become the only Indian woman in the history of the Olympic Summer Games to qualify for three finals in the shooting event. This remarkable achievement cements her position as one of the most accomplished shooters in the world. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a nail-biting finale of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024, Bhaker's nerves got the better of her as she got eliminated in a shootoff.

Manu Bhaker's Road to Paris Olympics 2024

Bhaker, who ended India's medal drought in shooting after 12 years, was heartbroken after the Tokyo Games, leaving the shooting arena with tears in her eyes.





After winning the first medal at the Paris 2024 Games, Manu revealed she believed in the sayings of Lord Krishna. She also stated that during her training, that Coach Jaspal Rana would ask her to donate some money/goods to needy whenever she faltered.



Her dedication paid off as she consistently performed at the highest level, securing crucial points for India in international competitions and qualifying for the Paris Games.



ALSO READ: From Tokyo heartbreak to Paris bull's eye: Olympic journey of Manu Bhaker Manu's journey to two Olympic medals was marked by intense training and perseverance. She worked tirelessly with her coaches to fine-tune her technique and mental preparation.After winning the first medal at the Paris 2024 Games, Manu revealed she believed in the sayings of Lord Krishna. She also stated that during her training, that Coach Jaspal Rana would ask her to donate some money/goods to needy whenever she faltered.Her dedication paid off as she consistently performed at the highest level, securing crucial points for India in international competitions and qualifying for the Paris Games.

More From This Section

Manu Bhaker's Achievements:

Bronze medal: Women's 10m air pistol at Paris Olympics 2024

Bronze medal: Mixed team 10m air pistol event at Paris Olympics 2024

Gold Medal: 10m Air Pistol, Youth Olympic Games 2018

Gold Medal: 10m Air Pistol, Commonwealth Games 2018

Gold Medal: 10m Air Pistol, Asian Games 2018

Silver Medal: 10m Air Pistol, World Cup 2018

Bronze Medal: 10m Air Pistol, World Championship 2019

Multiple National Championship titles

Manu Bhaker's achievements extend beyond her medals. She has inspired a generation of young Indian shooters, demonstrating that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Her success has also raised the profile of shooting as a sport in India, attracting new talent and investment.

22-year-old Bhaker's two Olympic medals in a single Summer Games are a testament to her exceptional talent, dedication, and resilience. As she continues to break records and push boundaries, she remains an icon and inspiration for aspiring athletes worldwide. Her achievements will undoubtedly be remembered for generations, cementing her legacy as one of India's greatest shooters.

Manu Bhaker as a Brand

When Neeraj Chopra clinched the elusive gold in the Javelin Throw event in Tokyo, he not only became a household name but every brand wanted to take him on board. Manu Bhaker's story is following a similar path.





ALSO READ: 40 brands chasing Manu Bhaker after her purple patch at Paris Olympics 2024 Around 40 brands have been pursuing Bhaker, and she has been charging Rs 1.5 crore for one endorsement deal, according to media reports. Bhaker previously charged Rs 20-25 lakh per endorsement.

Manu Bhaker's Early Life and Career:

Born on February 18, 2002, in Goria, Jhajjar, Haryana, Manu Bhaker was introduced to shooting at a young age. Her father, Ramkishan Bhaker, recognised her talent and encouraged her to pursue the sport. Manu's hard work and dedication quickly paid off, as she began winning medals at both national and international levels.

However, Manu would leave the Games village in Paris as the only third Indian with two Olympic medals.