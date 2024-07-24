Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ARG 0 | 0 MOR; UZB 0 | 0 ESP in first half

The football events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today (July 24). Eight football matches are scheduled to take place, with two matches each to begin at 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST.
Men's football rules in Olympics
The men's football event in Olympics is basically a Under-23 competition. However, three overage players are allowed in the starting 11.
Today's Football Matches and Timings (IST)
Argentina vs Morocco
Location: Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Uzbekistan vs Spain
Location: Parc des Princes, Paris
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Egypt vs Dominican Republic
Location: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Guinea vs New Zealand
Location: Allianz Riviera, Nice
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Iraq vs Ukraine
Location: Groupama Stadium, Decines-Charpieu
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Japan vs Paraguay
Location: Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux
Time: 10:30 PM IST
France vs USA
Location: Stade Orange Velodrome, Marseille
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Mali vs Israel
Location: Parc des Princes, Paris
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Football live streaming and telecast
The sporting spectacle at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today with football matches. Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD and Sports 18 3 HD/SD will live telecast the football matches in India,
The live streaming of football matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.