Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ARG 0 | 0 MOR; UZB 0 | 0 ESP in first half
LiveNew Update

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ARG 0 | 0 MOR; UZB 0 | 0 ESP in first half

Argentina, Morocco, Uzbekistan, and Spain kick-start their Paris Olympics campaign as the football event begins

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Paris Olympics today's matches: Football live updates
Paris Olympics today's matches: Football live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The football events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today (July 24). Eight football matches are scheduled to take place, with two matches each to begin at 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST.
Men's football rules in Olympics
The men's football event in Olympics is basically a Under-23 competition. However, three overage players are allowed in the starting 11.
Today's Football Matches and Timings (IST)
Argentina vs Morocco
Location: Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Uzbekistan vs Spain
Location: Parc des Princes, Paris
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Egypt vs Dominican Republic
Location: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Guinea vs New Zealand
Location: Allianz Riviera, Nice
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Iraq vs Ukraine
Location: Groupama Stadium, Decines-Charpieu
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Japan vs Paraguay
Location: Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux
Time: 10:30 PM IST
France vs USA
Location: Stade Orange Velodrome, Marseille
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Mali vs Israel
Location: Parc des Princes, Paris
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Football live streaming and telecast
The sporting spectacle at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today with football matches. Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD and Sports 18 3 HD/SD will live telecast the football matches in India,
The live streaming of football matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.
Stay tuned for live football scores at Paris Olympics 2024

Key Events

6:28 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Who is the defending champion in the football event?

6:06 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Argentina and Morocco announce their playing XI

5:58 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: An insight into the history books

5:35 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Which teams have dominated the football events over the years?

5:16 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Here are the star players you need to watch out for

4:58 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Know all groups in the football event

4:43 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How men's football in Summer Games different from other tournaments?

4:40 PM

Olympics 2024 today's matches: Football event to start at 6:30 PM IST

6:28 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Who is the defending champion in the football event?

Footballing giants Brazil are the defending champions in the event having won gold by beating Spain in the final in Tokyo.

6:06 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Argentina and Morocco announce their playing XI

Argentina Playing XI: Geronimo Rulli (goalkeeper), Marco di Cesare, Julio Soler, Joaquin Garcia, Kevin Zenon, Cristian Medina, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Santiago Hezze, Nicolas Otamendi (captain), Lucas Beltran

Morocco Playing XI: Munir El Kajoui (goalkeeper), Hakimi (captain), Mehdi Boukamir, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Bilal El Khannouss, Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Oussama Targhalline, Oussama El Azzouzi, Amir Richardson
 

5:58 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: An insight into the history books

  • The football event has been part of the Olympics since 1900. Since then, the men's football event has been played in every Games except for the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.

5:35 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Which teams have dominated the football events over the years?

  • Over the years, it is the European teams that have dominated football events in the Olympics till the 1992 Games. Spain was the last European team to win an Olympics Gold in the Barcelona Games in 1992.
  • African and Latin American teams have taken over since with Brazil winning the gold medal twice.

5:16 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Here are the star players you need to watch out for

  • Argentina: Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi, Geronimo Rulli, and Thiago Almada.
  • Morocco: PSG star player Achraf Hakimi will be leading the side.
  • France: Guided by legendary French forward Thierry Henry, Les Blues will be featuring the likes of new Man United signing Leny Yoro, Bayern's Michael Olise among others.

4:58 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Know all groups in the football event

 
Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand
Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine
Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic
Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

4:43 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How men's football in Summer Games different from other tournaments?

Men's football rules in Olympics
 
The men's football event in Olympics is basically a Under-23 competition. However, three overage players are allowed in the starting 11.

4:40 PM

Olympics 2024 today's matches: Football event to start at 6:30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Spain national football teamArgentina national football team2024 OlympicsOlympicsUzbekistan

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News