Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: USA to take on Italy in women's volleyball Gold medal match

Germany and Denmark will go toe-to-toe in men's handball Gold medal match. Check all live updates here
|Events
|Time (IST)
|Athletics - Women's marathon
|11:30:00
|Handball - Spain vs Slovenia (Men's bronze medal match)
|12:30:00
|Water polo - United States of America vs Hungary (Men's bronze medal match)
|14:05:00
|Basketball - Belgium vs Australia (Women's bronze medal match)
|15:00:00
|Volleyball - United States of America vs Italy (Women's gold medal match)
|16:30:00
|Handball - Germany vs Denmark (Men's gold medal match)
|17:00:00
|Water polo - Serbia vs Croatia (Men's gold medal match)
|17:30:00
|Basketball - France vs United States of America (Women's gold medal match)
|19:00:00
First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST