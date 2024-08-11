Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: USA to take on Italy in women's volleyball Gold medal match

The 2024 Paris Olympics has finally ventured into its final day of action on day 16 followed by the closing ceremony from 12:30 AM on August 12.

On day 16, with no Indian in action the focus will shift towards the international athletes. The main event of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the women's basketball gold medal match between host France and USA from 7 PM IST, while in the bronze medal match Belgium will take on Australia from 3 PM IST.

The women's volleyball gold medal match will be played between USA and Italy from 4:30 PM IST, while in men's handball, Germany will lock horns with Denmark in the gold medal match from 5 PM IST.