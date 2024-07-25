Paris Olympics: Djokovic and Nadal could could lock horns in 2nd round

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Top-seeded Serbia's Novak Djokovic could face his longtime rival Spain's Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Paris Olympic tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic
Djokovic was drawn Thursday against Australian Matthew Ebden in the first round of Paris Olympics Photo: Facebook
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 4:46 PM IST
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic could meet his longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Paris Olympic tennis tournament.

Djokovic was drawn Thursday against Australian Matthew Ebden and Nadal faces Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, with the winners of those matches meeting in Round 2.

The 38-year-old Nadal won a record 14 of his 22 major trophies at the French Open.

He won gold in singles at Beijing in 2008, and in doubles with Marc Lpez at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Lebanese player Hady Habib.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Irina-Camella Begu of Romania in the opening round of the women's draw with second-seeded American Coco Gauff taking on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.


First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

