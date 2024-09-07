Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paris to honour late Ugandan Olympian by naming sports venue after her

Paris to honour late Ugandan Olympian by naming sports venue after her

Cheptegei died on Thursday at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80% of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024
Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024(Photo: Reuters)
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The city of Paris wants to honor the late Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue after her.

The proposal was announced by city mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday and will be discussed by city officials in October.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cheptegei died on Thursday at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80% of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.

Cheptegei competed in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month ago and finished 44th.

Paris will not forget her and we will dedicate a sports venue to her, so that her memory and her story will remain among us, and help us carry even stronger the message of equality, which is a message carried by the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Hidalgo said.

City hall said in a statement, Paris joins its elected representatives in expressing its support for the family of the athlete, victim of a femicide a few weeks after her participation in the Olympic Games.

More From This Section

Dharambir dedicates Paralympics gold to teammate and coach Amit Kumar

One arrow at a time: Making of Paralympic champion archer Harvinder Singh

Paris Paralympics 2024: How does the sport of wheelchair fencing work?

Harvinder Singh becomes 1st Indian archer to win gold medal at Paralympics

Harvinder advances to quarter-finals in quest for second Paralympics medal

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said this week that Cheptegei's partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a can of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement last Sunday. Ndiema was also burned and was being treated at the same hospital.

Every 11 minutes on average, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world, according to figures from UN Women, the agency promoting gender equality, and the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

An emotional thought for Rebecca Cheptegei," Hidalgo said. "She dazzled us here in Paris. We saw her her beauty, her strength, her freedom and it was in all likelihood her beauty, strength and freedom which were intolerable for the person who committed this murder,

Four in 10 women or an estimated 41% of dating or married Kenyan women have experienced physical or sexual violence perpetrated by their current or most recent partner, according to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: A trial for free speech, India's Olympic-sized ambition

Premium

Is India ready to host a big-ticket sporting event like the Olympics?

Indian hockey team can aim for gold in LA 2028 Olympics: PR Sreejesh

Australian coach fired for supporting Korean athlete at the Paris Olympics

Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner

Topics :Olympics

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story