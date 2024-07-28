PV Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu, vying for a third Olympic medal, took just 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu (Photo: @BAI_Media)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign with a resounding straight game win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq here on Sunday.

The 10th seeded Indian, who won a silver medal in the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on world No. 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday.


First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

