Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Shooters had scope for more but can be proud of Olympic campaign: Bindra

Shooters had scope for more but can be proud of Olympic campaign: Bindra

India clinched six medals overall with three in shooting as Manu Bhaker became the first-ever athlete from the country post Independence to earn two podium finishes in a single edition of Olympics.

Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra
Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra believes there was a scope of "more conversions" for Indian shooters at the Paris Games but overall it was a campaign which they should be proud of.

India clinched six medals overall with three in shooting as Manu Bhaker became the first ever athlete from the country post Independence to earn two podium finishes in a single edition of Olympics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Alongside winning a bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol, Manu grabbed another bronze in mixed 10m air pistol shooting with Sarabjot Singh as her teammate.

India got another bronze when Swapnil Kusale finished third in the final of the 50m rifle 3 positions event in Paris.

"There have been misses, but everyone has fought well," Bindra told Jio Cinema.

"Outcomes are important, but more than that, it's about seeing how you've improved as a nation in terms of performance. If you look at those elements, we've performed better than before. We'd like to see more conversions to medals, but we have a lot to be proud of," he said.

More From This Section

Indian boxing contingent disappoints despite high hopes at Paris Olympics

US Olympic champion Noah Lyles feared bronchitis after positive Covid test

From Paris to Los Angeles: How the city is preparing for the 2028 Olympics

Aman to Kusale: A Look at India's medal winners at 2024 Paris Olympics

Vinesh & her team responsible for weight cut, not IOA medical team: PT Usha

Bindra praised Manu for patching up with coach Jaspal Rana and for working in tandem for her success.

"He (Rana) is a treasure trove of knowledge, a hard taskmaster and that's a good thing. I had coaches I loved and ones I severely disliked but found a way to work with them."

"I credit Manu for having patched up with Jaspal after a difficult couple of years, which is normal in a coach-athlete relationship. Athletes are sensitive people and when we're under pressure, that sensitivity heightens," he explained.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter Bindra said Manu's success in Paris was a story of resilience.

"She's taught everyone about resilience, how to sail well, and bounce back from disappointment. The greatest moment was when she finished qualification on day one, I saw a picture of hers and she didn't have a smile on her face. That told me she was going to do well," he said.

Bindra said Kusale's focus on his preparations was the standout factor.

"He was very strategic in his preparation. A lot of athletes made the long trip from Chateauroux to Paris for the opening ceremony, but Swapnil decided not to. He seemed to be a very self-aware athlete, he knew where his body and mind were," he said.

"He didn't want to let go of energy, something he needed for competition. Sometimes, that's the difference between coming back with a medal or not," Bindra added.

Bindra, however, admitted only time will heal Arjun Babuta's wounds who finished fourth in men's 10m air rifle event.

"I spoke to him before and after the event, he was disappointed, but he was already looking ahead. He'll need a little bit of time to come to terms with a fourth-place finish, but that's life, that's what sports is all about," Bindra said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

I'm taking a short break to get physically and emotionally fit: Anshu Malik

Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

Neeraj Chopra's homecoming delayed, in Germany to consult doctors

Para shuttler Bhagat to miss Paris Paralympics, handed 18-month suspension

Mirabai Chanu comes very close to medal but leaves empty-handed from Pari

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story