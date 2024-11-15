Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Why India must mind the financial impact of hosting Olympic Games

Why India must mind the financial impact of hosting Olympic Games

All summer games held between 1960 and 2024 had significant cost escalations for host countries

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024
Premium
India took the first step in its attempt to host the 2036 Summer Olympics by submitting a letter of intent. (Photo: PTI)
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India took the first step in its attempt to host the 2036 Summer Olympics by submitting a letter of intent to the International Olympic Commission. It will be a matter of national pride if India hosts the event but likely an expensive one.
 
All Olympic Games between 1960 and 2024 (for which data is available) faced significant cost escalations, shaking the finances of the host countries, said a recent working paper by the Oxford University. The mean value of cost overruns (in real terms) of all Olympic Games between 1960 and 2024 was 159 per cent of the cost projections, according to the paper.
 
The 2012 London, 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo Olympics were the costliest ever. Rio faced the largest cost overruns, in real terms of 352 per cent, in the 21st century. The fiscal impact of hosting the Olympics is well-documented with cost escalations resulting in greater tax burden on the citizens of host countries and sparking protests. Some have blamed the Greek debt crisis for the cost escalations in hosting the 2004 Athens Olympics.  
 
India's sporting infrastructure is abysmal: Just 10.39 per cent of its completed and mapped sports infrastructure are of 'Olympic standard'. Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Odisha have the most Olympic-standard sporting infrastructure.  
 
India's per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) is much lower than countries that have hosted the Olympics in the 21st century. The closest India comes to the per capita GDP of a host country was in 2008 when China hosted the Olympics. China had a per capita GDP of $6,720 and India of $3,290.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Population growth to fertility rate: What census 2025 might reveal

Premium

Market mystery: Why retail investors shun some of the biggest IPOs

Premium

BIMARU in education: 5 states struggling to send people to school

Premium

Written contracts to maternity benefit: Job protection for women is eroding

Premium

Freebies, declining central grants: Himachal's uphill task to fix finances

Topics :BS Number WiseOlympic GamesOlympicsports

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story