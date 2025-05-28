2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships: IWLF confirms Ahmedabad as host

ALSO READ: Barcelona's wonderboy Yamal signs new contract with the club till 2031 India is set to welcome the continent’s strongest athletes, as Ahmedabad has officially been named the host city for the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships. Scheduled to take place from April 1 to 10, the prestigious event will be organised under the aegis of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), which confirmed the final dates this week. IWLF President Sahdev Yadav stated that the decision to shift the event from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad was made after evaluating logistical factors. The tournament will be the first major championship in Asia to feature the new weight categories introduced by the International Weightlifting Federation, adding further significance to the event.

Ahmedabad gears up for continental spotlight

This will mark Ahmedabad’s second high-profile international weightlifting event, with the city also hosting the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships later in August. Gujarat’s capital has steadily emerged as a sporting hub, supported by increasing investment in infrastructure. The state government is reportedly ramping up development in anticipation of potential future bids, including the ambitious goal of hosting events for the 2036 Olympics.

Strategic shift from Gandhinagar

While Gandhinagar was originally selected to host the tournament, officials opted to relocate the venue to Ahmedabad to take advantage of its better connectivity, accommodation capacity, and growing reputation as a sports destination. This strategic move reflects India’s broader vision to position Ahmedabad as a centre for international sporting excellence.

A future global stage

India had secured the hosting rights for the Asian Championships during the Asian Weightlifting Federation’s annual congress last year. The announcement bolsters India’s sports diplomacy, especially with its formal bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games also centred around Ahmedabad.

Yadav stressed that the event will not only showcase top-level competition but also reinforce India’s capabilities to organise world-class tournaments, setting the stage for even more significant global events in the coming years.