Adidas shares first look for new jerseys of the Indian cricket team

Adidas India revealed the new jerseys of the Indian cricket team. The official kit sponsor for the Indian team, Adidas signed a five-year contract with the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) in May.

“An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys," Adidas India said while revealing the jerseys for all three formats — T20, one-day international (ODI), and Test cricket.

Dark blue without collar - T20I.

Light blue with collar - ODI.

White Jersey - Test.



Did You Like The New Jersey Of Team India ? #adidasTeamIndiaJersey



Let Us Know In comments below#adidas #adidasXBCCI #TeamIndia — adidas India (@india_adidas) June 1, 2023

The company released a dark blue jersey without collar for T20; a light blue jersey with collar for ODI; and a white jersey for Test cricket. The new jerseys have come at a time when Team India has crucial matches this year.

The Indian men's cricket team will wear the new kit for the first time when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on June 7 at the Oval in London.

The contract will be valid till March 2028. This will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI - including the men’s, women’s, and youth teams.

“This is our moment to present cricket to the world with high-quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth," Neelendra Singh, GM, Adidas India, said.

The partnership between the BCCI and Adidas will help take the sport forward, both on and off the pitch with the sports brand bringing its innovative designs and expertise to Indian cricket.