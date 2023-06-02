Home / Cricket / News / Adidas shares first look for new jerseys of the Indian cricket team

Adidas shares first look for new jerseys of the Indian cricket team

Adidas India has unveiled the first look of the new Team India jerseys for ODI, T20I and Test formats ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adidas shares first look for new jerseys of the Indian cricket team

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adidas India revealed the new jerseys of the Indian cricket team. The official kit sponsor for the Indian team, Adidas signed a five-year contract with the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) in May.

“An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys," Adidas India said while revealing the jerseys for all three formats — T20, one-day international (ODI), and Test cricket.



The company released a dark blue jersey without collar for T20; a light blue jersey with collar for ODI; and a white jersey for Test cricket. The new jerseys have come at a time when Team India has crucial matches this year.

The Indian men's cricket team will wear the new kit for the first time when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on June 7 at the Oval in London.

The contract will be valid till March 2028. This will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI - including the men’s, women’s, and youth teams.

“This is our moment to present cricket to the world with high-quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth," Neelendra Singh, GM, Adidas India, said.

The partnership between the BCCI and Adidas will help take the sport forward, both on and off the pitch with the sports brand bringing its innovative designs and expertise to Indian cricket. 

Also Read

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

A stripe more or a stripe less?

Adidas appointed kit sponsor for Indian cricket team till March 2028

Killer Jeans maker now jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team; MPL out

Indian men's cricket team is now the best in the world in all formats

ECB CEO backs ICC model, says India justified in getting 38% of earnings

BCCI announces 14-member India 'A' squad for ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

Former Cricket captain Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

WTC Final: Australia to rely on bowling against India amid batting woes

ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch

Topics :India cricket teamBCCIadidasTest CricketT20 cricket

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story