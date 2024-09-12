Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-1 KOR, 3rd QTR; PAK vs CHN at 3:30 PM

The Indian men’s hockey team returns to action in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, as they take on defending champions Korea in their fourth league-stage match on September 12 at 1.15 pm IST. Having secured their semi-final berth last time with a resounding 8-1 win against Malaysia courtesy of a Rajkumar Pal hattrick, Craig Fulton’s men will look to keep the momentum going and maintain their 100 per cent record in the tournament so far. The other unbeaten side in the competition, Pakistan, will also be in action later in the day as they take on hosts China at 3.30 pm IST. Korea, also undefeated in the competition, will aim to book their spot in the semi-finals after climbing to second place on the table with a win against China in their previous encounter on September 11.

In terms of head-to-head matches in the Asian Champions Trophy, India have been the dominant side against the Koreans and have won 4 matches out of the 6 matches so far. 2 matches have ended in a draw. The Koreans haven't won a single game against the Men in Blue in this competition over the years and will look to change that today.

When will India vs Korea take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The match between India and Korea will be played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Thursday, September 12.

What time will India vs Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 12?

The match between India and Korea will start at 1:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 12.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Korea be available in India?

The live telecast of the match between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Korea be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Korea will be available on the SonyLIV app.