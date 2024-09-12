Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-1 KOR, 3rd QTR; PAK vs CHN at 3:30 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan will take on China after India's clash against the 2021 champions Korea.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Asian Champions Trophy 2024

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
2:09 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India maintains lead

Korea scored late in the second quarter but India still in lead with scoreline reading 2-1 after first half.

2:07 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea scores

14", 2nd QTR: Korea scores with 50 seconds to go in the second quarter to reduce India's lead to one goal.

Score: IND 2-1 KOR, 2nd quarter

2:01 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: No goals in second quarter

10", 2nd QTR: The second quarter has gone goaless so far as India still leads Korea with two goals.

Score: IND 2-0 KOR, 2nd quarter

1:51 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea taking aggressive route

5", 2nd QTR: Korea is on attacking mode in second quarter but Indian defence is on point.

Score: IND 2-0 KOR, 2nd quarter

1:47 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Second quarter begins

The second quarter of match between India and Korea is now underway.

1:44 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India in lead after first quarter

India leads Korea 2-0 after the end of first quarter.

1:38 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Another one from India

9", 1st QTR: Haramanpreet Singh converts penalty corner in ninth minute to take India two up against Korea.

Score: IND 2-0 KOR, 1st quarter

1:35 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India struck first

8",1st QTR: India opens the scoring against Korea to go one up in the game.

Score: IND 1-0 KOR, 1st quarter

1:32 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Balance start

5", 1st QTR: Both India and Korea have started the game on equal footing as no dangerous play has been made so far.

Score: IND 0-0 KOR, 1st quarter

1:26 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India look to extend winning streak

India will be hoping to extend thier winning streak to four games with win over Korea.


1:15 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Korea underway

The match between India and Korea is now underway.

1:00 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND vs KOR soon

The match between India and Korea will be up next.

12:51 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Malaysia beat Japan

In the first match on Thursday, Malaysia beat Japan 5-4 to go fourth at the points table for time being.

12:42 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: MAL vs JPN update

Malaysia struck twice in the final quarter and are now leading Japan 5-4 with seven minutes to go.

12:30 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: MAL vs JPN update

Both Japan and Malaysia scored one goal each in third quarter as the match now stands at 3-3 with 15 minutes to go.

The Indian men’s hockey team returns to action in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, as they take on defending champions Korea in their fourth league-stage match on September 12 at 1.15 pm IST.
Having secured their semi-final berth last time with a resounding 8-1 win against Malaysia courtesy of a Rajkumar Pal hattrick, Craig Fulton’s men will look to keep the momentum going and maintain their 100 per cent record in the tournament so far.
The other unbeaten side in the competition, Pakistan, will also be in action later in the day as they take on hosts China at 3.30 pm IST.
Korea, also undefeated in the competition, will aim to book their spot in the semi-finals after climbing to second place on the table with a win against China in their previous encounter on September 11.
In terms of head-to-head matches in the Asian Champions Trophy, India have been the dominant side against the Koreans and have won 4 matches out of the 6 matches so far. 2 matches have ended in a draw. The Koreans haven't won a single game against the Men in Blue in this competition over the years and will look to change that today.
When will India vs Korea take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
The match between India and Korea will be played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Thursday, September 12.
What time will India vs Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 12?
The match between India and Korea will start at 1:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 12.
Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Korea be available in India?
The live telecast of the match between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Korea be available in India?
The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Korea will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Topics :Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

