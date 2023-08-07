Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India vs South Korea, check details

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India vs South Korea, check details

India will face South Korea in the 12th match of Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 today at 8.30 pm. Check when and where to watch the live streaming in India

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Indian Hockey team

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
India is set to face South Korea in the 12th match of Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin today at 8.30 pm IST.

India defeated Malaysia in its last match by 5-0 which helped the team to reclaim its top spot.

Both India and defending champions South Korea remain undefeated in the tournament so far. 

India is currently placed at the top spot in the Asian Champions Trophy points table while South Korea is at number three.

When will the India vs South Korea match begin today?
India will play against South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey today at 8.30 pm.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs South Korea hockey match?
Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast India vs South Korea match in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Korea hockey match?
Sports enthusiasts can watch live streaming of India vs South Korea on Fan Code, which has bought the exclusive streaming rights for Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023.

Where will the India and South Korea match be played?
The India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

India and South Korea team squad
India: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.


South Korea: Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Nam Lee Yong, Jung Manjae, Son Dain, Kim Junghoo, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Ji Cheon Woo, Park Cheoleon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Lee Gangsan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Kim Jinkyeong, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Daehyun, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Hyun Jigwang, Lee Juyoung, Yang Jihun, Shin Seok-Kyo.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

