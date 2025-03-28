Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Championship: Manisha inches towards gold, Antim targets bronze

Asian Championship: Manisha inches towards gold, Antim targets bronze

Manisha began with an easy technical superiority win over Kazakhstan's Tynys Dubek and pinned Korea's Hanbit Lee for another dominating win

Wrestler Antim Panghal
Wrestler Antim Panghal (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India Amman (Jordan)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Seasoned Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala kept herself in hunt for a gold medal at the Asian Championship by reaching the women's 62kg final while Antim Panghal was left to fight for bronze after losing her semifinal here on Friday.

Manisha began with an easy technical superiority win over Kazakhstan's Tynys Dubek and pinned Korea's Hanbit Lee for another dominating win.

The semifinal was no different as she conceded only one point to eventually win 5-1 against Kalmira Bilimbek Kyzy.

Now Korea's Ok J Kim stands between Manisha and her first-ever Asian Championship title.

The 20-year-old Panghal, competing in her first international event after a disappointing show at the Paris Olympics, beat China's Jin Zhang in the 53kg quarterfinal but was no match for Japan's Moe Kiyooka, who won by technical superiority.

In the opening three-minute period Panghal, India's first U20 world champion, did not score any point but conceded one. In the second period she tried hard but Kiyooka was too strong in her defence.

Also Read

Brij Bhushan hails WFI ban lift, calls It justice against conspirators

WFI gets NSF status back after Sports Ministry revokes suspension

Sports Ministry revokes WFI suspension after 15 months, restores NSF status

Netflix posts biggest quarterly subscriber gain due to sports, 'Squid Game'

Brawls erupt at National Wrestling Championship, matches suspended

Panghal was put on clock and in those 30 seconds, the Japanese made two moves to take a commanding 5-0 lead. Panghal eventually lost a point on passivity.

The Japanese was unstoppable as she took Panghal down and then flipped her to end the contest.

Neha Sharma (57kg), Monika (65kg) and Jyoti Beriwal (72kg) could not reach the medal rounds.

India have so far won six medals through four women and two Greco Roman wrestlers in the tournament.

The men's freestyle competition will begin on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM congratulates Indian contingent for Sepak Takraw World Cup triumph

McLaren's Oscar Piastri takes F1 Chinese GP win, pips teammate Lando Norris

I'll share my ideas on future host soon: Coventry on India's 2036 bid

Kirsty Coventry makes history as 1st female, African IOC President

Miami Open: Nick Kyrgios beats McDonald for his 1st win in 2.6 years

Topics :Wrestlingsports

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story