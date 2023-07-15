Asian Games 2023: Kaur to lead India in women's cricket event - full squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squad for Asian Games 2023 on Friday.

With India expected to win a women's cricket event medal, BCCI put forward one of the strongest squad for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

While Harmanpreet Kaur was named the team's captain, Smriti Mandhana would serve as Kaur's deputy.

The women's cricket competition will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field from September 19-28.

Young pacer Titas Sadhu, who impressed many in the inaugural edition of the Under-19 Women's Word Cup, found a place in the Indian squad for the Asian Games, which China's Hangzhou city would host.



Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 14, 2023

Rookier spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from the Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, is also back.

Asian Games was originally scheduled to take place in 2022. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 in China forced the organisers to postpone the event by a year.

Since the first Asian Games in 1951, India has taken home 672 medals. India set a new record for medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

India women's squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy