Asian Games 2023: Kaur to lead India in women's cricket event - full squad

With India expected to win a women's cricket event medal, BCCI put forward one of the strongest squad for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

BCCI announce India squad for Asian Games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squad for Asian Games 2023 on Friday. 

With India expected to win a women's cricket event medal, BCCI put forward one of the strongest squad for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. 

While Harmanpreet Kaur was named the team's captain, Smriti Mandhana would serve as Kaur's deputy. 

The women's cricket competition will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field from September 19-28.

Young pacer Titas Sadhu, who impressed many in the inaugural edition of the Under-19 Women's Word Cup, found a place in the Indian squad for the Asian Games, which China's Hangzhou city would host.
 

Rookier spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from the Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, is also back.

Asian Games was originally scheduled to take place in 2022. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 in China forced the organisers to postpone the event by a year. 

Since the first Asian Games in 1951, India has taken home 672 medals. India set a new record for medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

India women's squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar.

India's performace in Asian Games since 1951

Edition Gold Silver Bronze Total medals Rank
New Delhi 1951 15 16 20 51 2
Manila 1954 5 4 8 17 5
Tokyo 1958 5 4 4 13 7
Jakarta 1962 10 13 10 33 3
Bangkok 1966 7 3 11 21 5
Bangkok 1970 6 9 10 25 5
Tehran 1974 4 12 12 28 7
Bangkok 1978 11 11 6 28 6
New Delhi 1982 13 19 25 57 5
Seoul 1986 5 9 23 37 5
Beijing 1990 1 8 14 23 11
Hiroshima 1994 4 3 16 23 8
Bangkok 1998 7 11 17 35 9
Busan 2002 11 12 13 36 7
Doha 2006 10 17 26 53 8
Guangzhou 2010 14 17 34 65 6
Incheon 2014 11 10 36 57 8
Jakarta 2018 16 23 31 70 8

