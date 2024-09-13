Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Pakistan hockey live time, streaming

Defending champions India, after securing the top spot on the points table, will face Pakistan in their final group-stage match at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday, September 14. Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals, having remained undefeated so far in the competition, but this match promises to be a thrilling encounter for the fans and finalise the final standing at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 points table.

India began their title defence with a convincing 3-0 victory over hosts China. They followed it up with a dominant 5-1 win against Japan and an impressive 8-1 triumph over 2023 finalists Malaysia, booking their place in the semifinals. In their most recent match, Harmanpreet Singh and his team defeated 2021 champions Korea 3-1 to ensure a table-top finish with more than 12 points.

Pakistan, on the other hand, started their campaign with two consecutive 2-2 draws against Malaysia and Korea. They then secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Japan in their third game. On Thursday, Pakistan routed China 5-1 to confirm their spot in the semifinals.

India vs Pakistan: A rivalry losing its fervour



Historically, an India-Pakistan rivalry in any sport has drawn immense attention, given the intertwined history of the two nations. However, what was once an iconic clash has, in recent years, become more of a one-sided affair, with India dominating most of the encounters.

This match between the 2018 co-champions will give both sides a chance to gauge their form ahead of the semifinals. While India has been in scintillating form, scoring freely, Pakistan has struggled for consistency, making this final group-stage match crucial for both teams.





India vs Pakistan overall head to head in hockey Total matches 179 Pakistan 82 India 65 Draw 32 Fans are eagerly anticipating an India-Pakistan final, and this match will provide a clearer picture of where the two sides stand.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024



India and Pakistan have faced each other 11 times in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy, with India emerging victorious in more than 60 per cent of those encounters.

Total matches: 11

India won: 7

Pakistan won: 2

Draw: 2







India vs Pakistan head to head in hockey (Since 2013) Total matches 25 Pakistan 5 India 16 Draw 4 Since 2013, the two teams have clashed 25 times in total, with India winning 16 matches. Pakistan has only managed five victories, while four matches ended in a draw.

The upcoming clash between the two arch-rivals will provide an exciting prelude to the knockout stages of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, with both sides looking to assert their dominance.



India squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh (C), Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sukhjeet Singh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Gurjot Singh

Pakistan squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Butt Ammad, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-Rehman Muneeb

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Pakistan take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?



The match between India and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, September 14, in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy.

What time will India vs Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 14?



The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will start at 1:15 PM IST on September 14.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available in India?



The live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available in India?



The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.