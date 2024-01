Australian Open 2024: Two-time winner Naomi Osaka knocked out by Garcia

Japan’s Naomi Osaka was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open 2024 by 16th-seed Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. Osaka was beaten in straight sets on her comeback trail. She faced a 4-6, 6-7 defeat at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Monday, January 15.

Two-time Australian Open Champion Osaka returned to the court after a gap of two years, having last played the season-opening major in 2022, where she had reached the third round. Osaka's is the first major upset of the tournament which is going to be the first 15-day Australian Open in the history of the competition.

Naomi Osaka walks onto court in an iridescent jacket for her match at Australian Open.



First Grand Slam match as a mom.



She’s doing it in style…



As always.



— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 15, 2024

Osaka has won four major titles which have come in consecutive years. She won the 2019 Australian Open, 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open after winning her first Grand Slam in 2018.



Naomi Osaka's record in the Grand Slams



Tournament 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Australian Open A 3R 2R 4R W 3R W 3R A 1R French Open A 3R 1R 3R 3R A 2R 1R A Wimbledon Q1 A 3R 3R 1R NH A A A US Open Q2 3R 3R W 4R W 3R 1R A

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel