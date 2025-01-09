Australian Open 2025 schedule, draw and key stats you need to know

ALSO READ: Carabao Cup highlights: Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in 1st leg at home World number one Jannik Sinner begins his Australian Open title defense with a challenging draw against the big-hitting Nicolas Jarry. The Italian, who clinched his first Grand Slam by defeating Daniil Medvedev in last year’s Melbourne final, will face Jarry in the opening round. Following his Australian Open triumph, Sinner added the U.S. Open and ATP Finals to his resume, solidifying his place as one of the sport's rising stars.

However, Sinner's defense will be under a cloud, as he faces the fallout from twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March. Although the International Tennis Integrity Agency cleared him of wrongdoing, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal could still impact his status. The 23-year-old is set to potentially face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals, and Medvedev in the semis. Djokovic projected to face Alcaraz in quarters

Novak Djokovic, who is seeking an 11th Australian Open title and a 25th Grand Slam overall, faces American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round. Djokovic’s path to the title could be difficult, as he’s seeded to meet world number 10 Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals. A potential semi-final clash with Alexander Zverev also looms.

Alcaraz starts his campaign against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, who recently defeated world number 11 Tsitsipas at the United Cup. Zverev will play French wildcard Lucas Pouille in his opening round. Sabalaneka eyeing history in Australia

In the women’s draw, world number one Aryna Sabalenka begins her title defense against American Sloane Stephens. Sabalenka is aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to win three consecutive Australian Open titles. Coco Gauff, the world number three, faces a tough challenge from 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, while second seed Iga Swiatek has an easier opening match against Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova.

Notable other matches include two-time major runner-up Jasmine Paolini facing a qualifier and Zheng Qinwen, the fifth seed, playing a qualifier after her loss to Sabalenka in last year’s final.

Australian Open 2025 Prize money:

Winner: $3.5 million (£1.75m)

Runner-up: $1.9m (£950,000)

Semifinals: $1.1m (£550,000)

Quarterfinals: $665,000 (£332,000)

Fourth round: $420,000 (£210,000)

Third round: $290,000 (£145,000)

Second round: $200,000 (£100,000)

First round: $132,000 (£66,000)

Qualifying third round: $72,000 (£36,000)

Qualifying second round: $49,000 (£24,500)

Qualifying first round: $35,000 (£17,500)

Australian Open 2025 schedule, live telecast and streaming details

When will the Australian Open 2025 begin? The Australian Open 2025 is scheduled to start on January 12, 2025 in Melbourne. When will Novak Djokovic start his Australian Open 2025 campaign? Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open 2025 campaign on January 12 against USA's Nishesh Basavareddy. When will the final of the Australian Open 2025 be played? The final of the Australian Open will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 26th. Where will the live telecast of Australian Open 2025 be available in India? The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 will be avaialble on the Sony Sports netwrok in India. Where will the live streaming of Australian Open 2025 be available in India? The live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.