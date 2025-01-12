Australian Open: How much money did Sumit Nagal earn after 1st round exit?

India's Sumit Nagal had a tough start to his Australian Open 2025 campaign as he was knocked out in the first round on Sunday, January 12. The 26-year-old was defeated by 26th seed Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in a tight contest, with the final scoreline reading 3-6, 6-1, 5-7 at Melbourne Park.

Nagal, the sole Indian in the men's singles draw, had managed to reach the second round in the previous year's tournament but was unable to replicate that form on Sunday. From the outset, Nagal struggled against Machac, who dominated the first two sets. Despite Nagal's best efforts, he failed to break Machac's serve, which put him at a disadvantage. While Nagal held his own in the early stages of the match, Machac took advantage of 7 out of 15 break point opportunities to eventually secure the win.

How much did Sumit Nagal earn after Round 1 exit from Australian Open? Despite of crashing out in the first round of the Australian Open 2025, India's Sumit Nagal left with a prize money of AUD $1,32,000 (Approximatley 70 lakh Indian rupees) as a forst round loser. The prize money and the level of competition shows how tough it is to play at the highest level. Ruud Survives Thrilling Five-Setter Nagal showed signs of improvement in the third set, taking an early 3-0 lead and later extending it to 5-3. However, he faltered in the final stages and allowed Machac to mount a comeback, ultimately losing the match.

Meanwhile, Norwegian ace Casper Ruud had a more positive outcome on the opening day. In a thrilling five-set battle, Ruud edged past Spain’s Jaume Munar, securing a 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory. The match, which lasted over three hours, saw Ruud firing 48 winners while maintaining strong serving, particularly in the fifth set where he won 93% of his first serve points.

Ruud, who has reached the second round of the Australian Open for four consecutive years, will next face either Czech teenager Jakub Mensik or Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili. His best performance in Melbourne came in 2021, when he reached the fourth round.