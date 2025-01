Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic's match starts at 1:30 PM IST

The 2025 Australian Open enters its second day on Monday, January 13, with top-tier singles matches taking centre stage. Tennis fans can look forward to thrilling encounters featuring some of the biggest names in the sport, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek.

Star-studded men’s singles lineup

World number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner begins his campaign against Nicolas Jarry of Chile on Rod Laver Arena. As the top seed, Sinner is poised to set the tone for his tournament with a dominant start, while seventh seed Novak Djokovic will face American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy in his opening match. Djokovic, a fan favourite, is expected to showcase his expertise as he kicks off his bid for another Grand Slam title.

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will also be in action as he takes on Alexander Shevchenko at Margaret Court Arena. With high expectations for the season, Alcaraz will aim for a strong start in Melbourne.

Women’s singles action

In an all-American clash, third-seeded Coco Gauff will battle Sofia Kenin in the first round. Gauff enters the match as a favourite but will face a determined Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion.

Check all the latest Ausstralian Open 2025 news here World number two Iga Swiatek will also begin her Australian Open 2025 campaign against Katerina Siniakova on John Cain Arena. Known for her consistency, Swiatek is expected to make a strong statement. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, who recently overcame an injury scare, will take on Caroline Garcia in a highly anticipated match.

Australian Open 2025: Full schedule for January 13

Australian Open 2025: January 13 schedule Match Type Players Time (IST) Women’s Singles [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Sofia Kenin (USA) 6:00 AM Women’s Singles Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Caroline Garcia (FRA) Not before 3:30 PM Women’s Singles [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6:00 AM Women’s Singles [Q] Daria Snigur (UKR) vs [10] Danielle Collins (USA) Not before 4:30 PM Women’s Singles Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs [2] Iga Swiatek (POL) Not before 8:00 AM Women’s Singles [WC] Maya Joint (USA) vs [7] Jessica Pegula (USA) 11:30 AM Women’s Singles [12] Diana Shnaider vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 5:30 AM Women’s Singles Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) vs [21] Victoria Azarenka Not before 9:30 AM Women’s Singles Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [16] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Not before 11:00 AM Women’s Singles [Q] Nao Hibino (JPN) vs [17] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) Not before 1:00 PM Women’s Singles Zeynep Sonmez (TUN) vs [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 5:30 AM Women’s Singles Greet Minnen (BEL) vs [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) Not before 2:00 PM Women’s Singles [Q] Sara Bejlek (CZE) vs Caroline Dolehide (USA) Not before 12:30 PM Women’s Singles [20] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG) Not before 3:00 PM Women’s Singles Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) vs Magda Linette (POL) 5:30 AM Women’s Singles [27] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Yue Yuan (CHN) Not before 2:30 PM Women’s Singles [25] Liudmila Samsonova vs Kamilla Rakhimova 5:30 AM Women’s Singles [28] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Not before 9:30 AM Women’s Singles Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) vs Katie Volynets (USA) 5:30 AM Women’s Singles Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [Q] Viktorija Golubic (SUI) Not before 10:30 AM Women’s Singles Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [Q] Jana Fett (CRO) Not before 12:30 PM Women’s Singles [LL] Petra Martic (CRO) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) Not before 2:30 PM Women’s Singles [Q] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) vs Jodie Burrage (GBR) 5:30 AM Women’s Singles [23] Magdalena Frech (POL) vs [Q] Polina Kudermetova Not before 11:30 AM Women’s Singles Arantxa Rus (NED) vs Olga Danilovic (SRB) 5:30 AM Women’s Singles Jule Niemeier (GER) vs [Q] Maja Chwalinska (POL) Not before 1:30 PM Women’s Singles Laura Siegemund (GER) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA) 5:30 AM Women’s Singles [Q] Tamara Zidansek (SLO) vs Anastasia Potapova Not before 11:00 AM Men’s Singles [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Not before 8:30 AM Men’s Singles [7] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [WC] Nishesh Basavareddy (USA) 1:30 PM Men’s Singles [27] Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs [Q] Dominik Koepfer (GER) Not before 10:00 AM Men’s Singles Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 1:30 PM Men’s Singles [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Alex Michelsen (USA) 5:30 AM Men’s Singles Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs Nick Kyrgios (AUS) Not before 1:30 PM Men’s Singles Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs Roman Safiullin Not before 12:00 PM Men’s Singles Christopher O’Connell (AUS) vs [12] Tommy Paul (USA) Not before 3:00 PM Men’s Singles Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs [17] Frances Tiafoe (USA) 5:30 AM Men’s Singles Fabio Fognini (ITA) vs [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Not before 10:30 AM Men’s Singles James Duckworth (AUS) vs Dominic Stricker (SUI) Not before 12:30 PM Men’s Singles [15] Jack Draper (GBR) vs Mariano Navone (ARG) Not before 4:00 PM Men’s Singles [23] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 5:30 AM Men’s Singles [28] Sebastian Baez (ARG) vs Arthur Cazaux (FRA) Not before 9:00 AM Men’s Singles [WC] James McCabe (AUS) vs [Q] Martin Landaluce (ESP) Not before 10:30 AM Men’s Singles Juncheng Shang (CHN) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Not before 11:00 AM Men’s Singles [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) vs Taro Daniel (JPN) Not before 2:00 PM Men’s Singles Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs [29] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Not before 12:30 PM Men’s Singles Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) vs Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 5:30 AM Men’s Singles [Q] Lukas Klein (SVK) vs [22] Sebastian Korda (USA) Not before 9:00 AM Men’s Singles [Q] Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) vs Jakub Mensik (CZE) 5:30 AM Men’s Singles Damir Dzumhur (BIH) vs Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) Not before 9:00 AM Men’s Singles Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs Nuno Borges (POR) Not before 10:00 AM Men’s Singles [Q] Jamie Faria (POR) vs Pavel Kotov Not before 9:30 AM Men’s Singles Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs [Q] Aziz Dougaz (TUN) Not before 8:30 AM Men’s Singles David Goffin (BEL) vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) Not before 3:30 PM

Where to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025, January 13 matches in India

The live telecast of all matches in the Australian Open 2025 on January 13 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025, January 13 matches in India

The live streaming of all matches in the Australian Open 2025 on January 13 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.