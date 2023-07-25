Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Badminton ranking: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj attains career-best 2nd spot

Badminton ranking: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj attains career-best 2nd spot

The Indian pair displaced the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang to attain a second spot, gaining a place, in BWF's latest rankings.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
The high-flying Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy achieved their career-best ranking in BWF's men's doubles ranking. 

The Indian pair displaced the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang to attain a second spot, gaining a place, in BWF's latest rankings.

Chirag-Satwik had defeated the Chinese duo in the semi-final of the Korea Open and eventually emerged as champions

The India duo has been on a roll, winning the Korea Open (Super 500), Swiss Open (Super 300) and Indonesia Open (Super 1000) titles this season, and now have 87,211 points.

Playing their fourth final of the year, the reigning Asian champions had rallied from a game down to defeat the world number one pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhamad Rian Ardianto in the Korea Open last week.

Satwik and Chirag have not lost a single final this season and are on a 10-match unbeaten streak on the BWF World Tour.

The Indian pair would look to continue their dream run in Japan Open (Super 750), starting July 26, as well.

Record-breaker Satwik

Satwik broke the decade-old record by registering a smash of mindboggling 565 km/h. 

In May 2013, Malaysia's Tan Boon Heong produced a speed of 493 km/h (306.34 mph) with his smash.

Satwik's smash was faster than the top speed of 372.6 km/h achieved by a Formula 1 car.  

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

