Badminton World Championship: India draws, top attractions, live streaming

One year ago, Indian badminton’s unbroken run of Olympic medals ended abruptly in Paris, leaving fans stunned. Now, with the BWF World Championships set to kick off in the same city, the opportunity for revival looms large. Since 2011, Indian shuttlers have consistently reached the podium, but with injuries and inconsistent form plaguing the team in 2025, that streak is under real threat.

The history to defend

Since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponappa’s 2011 bronze, India has earned at least one medal in every World Championship discipline. Players like PV Sindhu have kept the momentum alive, Sindhu alone has five World Championship medals in her collection.

A daunting road ahead for India ALSO READ: MCA museum honours Gavaskar with statue, legend left 'at a loss for words' With none of India’s top stars reaching a major final this year and only Ayush Shetty’s Super 300 US Open title to show, the World Championships present a crucial chance to reverse the narrative. A spot in the semifinals guarantees at least a bronze, but India faces a daunting draw, early matchups against tough opponents could make medaling an upset. Men’s Singles Lakshya Sen Drawn against world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the first round, Lakshya’s match promises to be a high-voltage “popcorn” clash. Though he’s trailed 3–1 against Shi, his only win came in a team event. Should he pull off the upset, he may face French favorites Christo Popov or Alex Lanier, both beatable on a good day. With a 2025 record of 8–11, consistency will be vital.

HS Prannoy A surprise bronze medalist in the last World Championships, Prannoy looks to regain form post-chikungunya setback. He begins against Finland’s Joakim Oldorff, and a win could pit him against second seed Anders Antonsen, another Dane rival with a 2–2 head-to-head. A deep run would require exceptional effort, but his fighting spirit could make the difference. Women’s Singles PV Sindhu A five-time World Championship medalist, Sindhu remains seeded at No. 15. Her early form contradicts her reputation, evident in a 6–12 win-loss record and mixed results this year. She opens her campaign against Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova and may face Malaysia’s Letshanaa or Saloni Mehta next. A potential Round of 16 clash with second seed Wang Zhi Yi could prove decisive. A strong performance might add a sixth medal to her legacy.

Men’s Doubles Satwik & Chirag The Paris Olympics quarterfinal loss still stings for the world No. 9 pair. Their first match comes against China’s Liang Wei Keng & Wang Chang, seeded sixth and leads the head-to-head 6–2. Despite injuries and an even 19–19 record in 2025, their speed and former world No. 1 status make them dark horses for a medal. A training stint in Hyderabad may have sharpened their focus for this challenge. Hariharan Amsakarunan & Ruban Kumar Making their World Championship debut, this duo will face Chinese Taipei’s Liu Kuang Heng & Yang Po Han in a first-time meeting. A win could lead to an all-Indian showdown further down the line. Though underdogs, they represent the next wave of Indian talent.

Women’s Doubles Priya Konjengbam & Shruti Mishra With India’s top pair withdrawing, this unseeded duo has a tough path. Their opener against French pair Lambert & Pognante is winnable, but a potential next-round clash with fourth seeds Baek Ha Na & Lee So Hee would be a stern test. Rutaparna & Swetaparna Panda ALSO READ: AUS vs SA: Cameron Green smashes 2nd fastest ODI ton for Australia Facing the Stoeva sisters in Round 1, the Panda twins face a massive challenge. An upset could lead them to face the 16th-seeded Malaysian pair, but the road remains steep.

Mixed Doubles Tanisha Crasto & Dhruv Kapila Competing in a discipline where India has never medaled, this 16th-seeded pair begins with a bye. They will likely face the winners between Ireland and USA, with top seeds Tang Chun Man & Ts Ying Suet looming ahead. A breakthrough here would be historic. Rohan Kapoor & Ruthvika Gadde Ranked 33rd, this pair faces Macau’s Leong Iok Chong & Weng Chi Ng first. A victory could set up a match against the formidable fourth seeds, Chen Tang Jie & Toh Ee Wei. An impressive run here would be a major achievement.

BWF World Championships 2025 live telecast and streaming details Where is the BWF World Championships 2025 being held? The 2025 BWF World Championships will be held in Paris, France. When will the BWF World Championships 2025 take place? The tournament begins on Monday, August 26, 2025. What time will the matches start in India? Match timings will vary by session, but typically they begin around 1:30 PM IST. The exact schedule will be available closer to matchdays on the BWF website and tournament software. The stage is set for a tense and thrilling World Championship. India’s medal streak is on the line, but their players, veterans and newcomers alike, are capable of exceptional performances that could rewrite expectations for 2025.