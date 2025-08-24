AUS vs SA: Cameron Green smashes 2nd fastest ODI ton for Australia

In a commanding show of power, Australia’s Cameron Green etched his name into history with the second-fastest ODI century for his country. Launching his ton in just 47 deliveries during the third ODI against South Africa in Mackay, Green’s fury included six fours and eight sixes, propelling him into the record books. Check AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
|Fastest ODI tons for Australia
|Rank
|Player
|Balls Faced
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|1
|Glenn Maxwell
|40
|Netherlands
|Delhi
|2023
|2
|Cameron Green
|47
|South Africa
|Mackay
|2025
|3
|Glenn Maxwell
|51
|Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|2015
|4
|James Faulkner
|57
|India
|Bengaluru
|2013
|5
|Travis Head
|59
|New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|2023
Green’s dazzling knock sits just behind Maxwell’s blistering 40-ball ton and ahead of other memorable efforts, including Maxwell’s 51-ball effort, Faulkner’s 57-ball rescue, Smith’s twin 62-ball tons, and Head’s rapid 59-ball century. His 47-ball strike translates into pure carnage at the crease, an innings of unforgettable impact.
This explosive inning came amid a broader Aussie resurgence in the Mackay ODI. Openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh piled on a massive partnership, both smashing centuries and laying the foundation for a mammoth total
For the first time in ODI history, Australia recorded two 150-plus partnerships in a single innings. This marks only the 10th occasion overall where any team has achieved the feat in a One Day International match.
|3 players scoring hundreds in same ODI innings for a team
|Team
|Players
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|South Africa
|Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers
|West Indies
|Johannesburg
|2015
|South Africa
|Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers
|India
|Wankhede
|2015
|England
|Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler
|Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|2022
|South Africa
|Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram
|Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|2023
|Australia
|Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green
|South Africa
|Mackay
|2025*
Green’s assault wasn’t just about pace, it injected life into a match following earlier defeats, rekindling Australian intent on the day.
In a format that rewards fireworks, Green’s 47-ball ton emerges as a defining moment, showcasing his class and hinting at a future brimming with big-hitting potential.