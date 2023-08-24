Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting vs World No 1 Magnus Carlsen

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa suffered heartbreak as he lost to world number one Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament on Thursday (August 24). Carlsen, who was down with food poisoning during the classical game, played brilliantly in the tie-breaker and won the first game with black pieces. And he was unstoppable with the white pieces and eventually won the tie-breaker.

This was the first time an Indian made it to the final of the Chess World Cup. Before Pragg, legendary Viswanathan Anand was the only India to reach the final.



The second 25+10 tie-break game ended in a draw in 22 moves as the Norwegian legend played it safe after he had won the first, displaying his end-game skills. It was Carlsen's first World Cup triumph, having won the World Championship five times. Carlsen overcame a stiff challenge from his 18-year-old Indian opponent in the first tie-break game, winning it in 45 moves. He overcame the problems he encountered due to Praggnanandhaa's enterprising play to turn the tables and seize the advantage. The two classical games on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended in draws forcing the final to a tie-break.

Here's what has happened on Second game of FIDE World Cup 2023 final:



The two players settled for a quiet draw in the second classical game after one-and-a-half hours of play.



Five-time world champion Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The Indian did not face any trouble with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.



Here's what has happened on first game of FIDE World Cup 2023 final:



The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.







Praggnanandhaa's incredible run in Chess World Cup 2023



The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had an incredible run in the FIDE World Cup 2023, having beaten world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana.



Praggnanandhaa qualified for Candidates 2024 tournament

What is Candidates tournament in Chess?

Candidates is the World Championship cycle's last competition before the actual World Championship game. The Candidates Tournament winner will face the current world champion in the final match, making it the second-most significant tournament in the World final cycle. Since 1948, FIDE has organised the World Championship cycle, and since 1950, the Candidates Tournament. Every two years since 2013, the Candidates Tournament has been arranged.



Timeline: Praggnanandhaa's achievements

2014: World Under 8 champion

2015: World under 10 champion

2016: Prag made his first international master (IM) norm at Cannes

Became World's Youngest International Master (IM) at the age of 10 years and 10 months

2017: 12-year-old Prag played and won simultaneous games with adults in the Netherlands

Isle of Man tournament: Prag scored first big win over 2700+ rated David Howell

2018: Became World's second youngest Grandmaster (GM?). India's 52nd GM at the age of 12 years. 10 months and 13 days

Played against mentor and former world champion Viswanathan Anand for the first time over the board in a tournament.

2019: World Under 18 champion

2020 and 2021: Not participated in any event due to Covid-19 pandemic

2022: Faced Magnus Carlsen for the first time over the board

Became Asian champions to confirm ticket for the 2023 FIDE World Cup.

Received the Arjuna Award at the age of 17

Defeated Carlsen in online tournament at Airthings Masters.



2023: Finish FIDE World Cup as runner-up