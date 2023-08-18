Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Praggnanndhaa has made his mother and country proud!

After reaching the FIDE World Cup semifinal, R Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, got emotional as her son became the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to enter the last 4 of the marquee tournament.

In the viral picture, which is going around on the internet, Nagalakshmi could be seen smiling beside her son, who was giving an interview.





THIS #FIDEWorldCup2023 — PhotoChess (@photochess) August 17, 2023 Later, she was seen sitting alone and wiping her tears of joy.

Pragganandhaa defeated his friend Arjun Egiasi in a marathon quarterfinal match, which ebbed and flowed before the teenager emerged victorious.

With the win, the teenage sensation now qualifies for the Candidates tournament. He will be the only other Indian after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to feature in the Candidates.

What is a Candidates tournament in Chess?

Candidates is the World Championship cycle's last competition before the actual World Championship game. The Candidates Tournament winner will face the current world champion in the final match, making it the second-most significant tournament in the World final cycle. Since 1948, FIDE has organised the World Championship cycle, and since 1950, the Candidates Tournament. Every two years since 2013, the Candidates Tournament has been organised.