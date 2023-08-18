Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

In the viral picture, which is going around on the internet, Nagalakshmi could be seen smiling beside her son, who was giving an interview.

BS Web Team New Delhi
R Praggnanandhaa with his mother. Photo: @photochess

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Praggnanndhaa has made his mother and country proud!

After reaching the FIDE World Cup semifinal, R Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, got emotional as her son became the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to enter the last 4 of the marquee tournament. 

In the viral picture, which is going around on the internet, Nagalakshmi could be seen smiling beside her son, who was giving an interview. 

Later, she was seen sitting alone and wiping her tears of joy. 


Pragganandhaa defeated his friend Arjun Egiasi in a marathon quarterfinal match, which ebbed and flowed before the teenager emerged victorious. 

With the win, the teenage sensation now qualifies for the Candidates tournament. He will be the only other Indian after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to feature in the Candidates.

What is a Candidates tournament in Chess?

Candidates is the World Championship cycle's last competition before the actual World Championship game. The Candidates Tournament winner will face the current world champion in the final match, making it the second-most significant tournament in the World final cycle. Since 1948, FIDE has organised the World Championship cycle, and since 1950, the Candidates Tournament. Every two years since 2013, the Candidates Tournament has been organised.

Also Read

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Chess World Cup 2023: How have Indian players created a buzz without Anand?

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Tech Mahindra, FIDE join hands for franchisee-based chess competition

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Athletics Federation of India chief Sumariwalla elected World Athletics VP

Neeraj Chopra urges MEA to resolve javelin thrower Jena's visa problems

Chess World Cup 2023: How have Indian players created a buzz without Anand?

Nike, Adidas bet big on women's World Cup football shirts, merchandise

Topics :Chess World Cup

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit Burman

Future Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story