Athletics Federation of India chief Sumariwalla elected World Athletics VP

Adille Sumariwalla on Thursday became a member of the powerful World Athletics Executive Board after he was elected as one of the four vice presidents, the highest post occupied by an Indian

Press Trust of India Budapest
Adille Sumariwalla AFI chief becomes World Athletics VP. Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Adille Sumariwalla on Thursday became a member of the powerful World Athletics Executive Board after he was elected as one of the four vice presidents, the highest post occupied by an Indian in the global track and field governing body.

The 65-year-old Sumariwalla, currently the president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) since 2012, received the third highest number of votes cast during the WA elections held two days ahead of World Championships here.

 

— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 17, 2023He will serve a four year term.

The four candidates who get the highest number of votes out of the eight in fray for vice presidents' post get a seat in the WA Executive Board, the highest decision making body of the world body.

The Executive Board consists of the president, four vice presidents, three appointed members and a chief executive officer (non voting).

Sumariwalla, an Olympian 100m runner, has also been a member of the WA Council since 2015.

Topics :athleticsIndian sports

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

