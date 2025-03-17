Controversy erupts as BFI president and secretary contradict statements

The women’s national boxing championship has been at the centre of controversy yet again, with conflicting statements emerging from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). In a dramatic turn of events, BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita announced that the championship, set to take place from March 20 to 27 in Greater Noida, was being rescheduled due to logistical issues and incomplete entries from state units. However, just hours later, BFI president Ajay Singh dismissed the postponement claim, declaring that the championship would go ahead as originally scheduled.

Conflicting announcements create chaos

The women’s national boxing championship, which has already faced multiple postponements since late last year, became the subject of fresh uncertainty when BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita issued a notification stating that the tournament was being rescheduled. Kalita cited a lack of sufficient time for preparation and incomplete entries from several state units as reasons for the postponement. He explained that while some states had submitted only participant numbers, others had provided names without confirmation.

Additionally, Kalita raised concerns over logistical challenges, mentioning that with BFI elections approaching, there were uncertainties over who would sign certificates and officiate the tournament. He also pointed out that the current situation did not allow for the sanctioning of travel and daily allowances (TA/DA) for officials. He assured that a new date for the championship would be announced after due consultation and procedural approvals.

Ajay Singh takes a stand

Just hours after Kalita’s announcement, BFI president Ajay Singh overruled the decision, firmly stating that the championship would proceed as planned. Singh dismissed the concerns over logistics, asserting that as president, he would ensure the smooth execution of the event. He guaranteed that BFI would cover all necessary TA/DA payments and that certificates would be signed by authorised officials.

Emphasising his commitment to the sport, Singh stated that delays would no longer be tolerated, and the tournament must take place as per schedule. He highlighted that the BFI had already received entries from 34 states by number and 25 states by name, reinforcing that the event had been sanctioned by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Top boxers set to participate

Despite the administrative turmoil, some of India's top female boxers, including Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Nitu Ghanghas, and Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria, have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

With senior Indian boxers yet to compete in any international event since the Tokyo Olympics, this national championship holds significant importance. It will provide athletes a platform to showcase their talent and make their case for future international selections.

BFI leadership in turmoil

The public disagreement between Singh and Kalita is not an isolated incident but a reflection of the deepening rift within BFI leadership. This is the second time in a week that the two officials have issued contradictory statements regarding the women’s nationals. Furthermore, the ongoing BFI elections have further fuelled tensions.

Singh is seeking a third term as BFI president, while Kalita has thrown his support behind former sports minister Anurag Thakur, whose name does not appear in the electoral college list approved by the returning officer. The federation’s internal conflict has led to uncertainty, but Singh remains determined to keep the focus on boxing and ensure the championship proceeds without any further disruptions.

As the tournament draws near, all eyes will be on the BFI to see whether the championship unfolds as planned or if fresh obstacles emerge in this ongoing power struggle. (With PTI inputs)