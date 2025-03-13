Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Jharkhand beat Haryana to win 15th Hockey India Women National Championship

Jharkhand beat Haryana to win 15th Hockey India Women National Championship

Hockey Jharkhand edged past defending champions Hockey Haryana 4-3 in a shootout after 1-1 in regulation time to win the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

FIH Hockey Pro League
Press Trust of India Panchkula
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hockey Jharkhand edged past defending champions Hockey Haryana 4-3 in a shootout after 1-1 in regulation time to win the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

Pramodni Lakra (44') and Rani (42') scored in regulation time.

Rajni Kerketta, Nirali Kujur, Binima Dhan, and captain Alebla Rani Toppo netted in the shootout, while keeper Anjali Bhinjia's two crucial saves sealed the win.

In the bronze medal match, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1, with Manju Chorsiya (59') scoring the late winner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lakshya Sen advances, HS Prannoy out of All England Championships

India's Kush Maini joins pool of reserve drivers at Alpine F1 team

Brij Bhushan hails WFI ban lift, calls It justice against conspirators

WFI gets NSF status back after Sports Ministry revokes suspension

Sports Ministry revokes WFI suspension after 15 months, restores NSF status

Topics :Hockey IndiaHockey

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story