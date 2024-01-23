Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Djokovic holds off Fritz to reach Australian Open semifinals for 11th time

Novak Djokovic held off Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in 3 3/4 hours to reach the Australian Open semi-finals for the 11th time on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic. Photo: @AustralianOpen
AP Melbourne (Australia)

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
When he gets through the quarterfinals in Australia, Djokovic is unbeaten.

The 24-time major champion has won all 10 semifinals he's contested at Melbourne Park and all 10 finals. In his record-extending 48th Grand Slam semi-final, he'll play No. 4-seeded Jannik Sinner or No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

Fritz saved the first 15 break-points he faced, an unheard-of stat against one of the best returners ever.

 

In the fourth, Fritz struggled to hold in a game that contained 14 points and then was broken in the sixth. He hit back immediately, converting his second break point with a forehand that clipped the net and dropped for a winner.

But, Djokovic denied any more twists by breaking back again for 5-3 and serving out.

Djokovic had beaten Fritz in straight sets in all but one of their previous eight encounters, including last year's US Open quarterfinals. The exception was here in Australia in 2021 when it went to five.

The first of the men's quarterfinals started in the late afternoon after US Open champion Coco Gauff's three-hour 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.

The 19-year-old Gauff, on a 12-match winning streak in Grand Slams, will next play defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Barbora Krejcikova.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

