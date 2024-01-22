Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paris Olympics: India placed in tough Pool B in men's hockey competition

Paris Olympics: India placed in tough Pool B in men's hockey competition

The Indians are currently ranked third in the world, behind Belgium and the Netherlands, and they had found it tough to beat Tokyo silver medallist Australia and Argentina in the past

Indian hockey team
Press Trust of India Lausanne (Switzerland)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Asian Games champions and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India are place in a tough Pool B in the men's hockey competition at this year's Paris Games.

Eight-time champions India, who clinched a historic bronze medal in Tokyo after a hiatus of 41 years, have been clubbed with reigning Olympic champions and world no.2 Belgium, mighty Australia, Rio Games gold medallist Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indians are currently ranked third in the world, behind Belgium and the Netherlands, and they had found it tough to beat Tokyo silver medallist Australia and Argentina in the past.

Pool A, meanwhile, consists of Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, France and South Africa.

The International Hockey Federation announced the pools of both men's and women's hockey competition after the completion of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers on Sunday.

In the women's competition in Paris, there will be no representation from India, who finished a creditable fourth in Tokyo, as they failed to qualify, having finished fourth after losing to Japan 0-1 in the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Friday.

Germany, USA and Japan sealed their berths from the Ranchi event.

Reigning Olympic champions Netherlands are placed in Pool A with Belgium Germany, Japan, China and hosts France, while Pool B comprises Australia, current silver medallist Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, USA and South Africa.

The participating teams have been allocated their respective pools on the basis of the FIH World Rankings as on Sunday.

The 12 teams per gender have qualified for the Olympic Games either as hosts, winner of their continental qualifier or top three finisher of their FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier.

The top four teams from each pool in both men's and women's competitions will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 till August 11 and hockey competitions will start from July 27 and end on August 9.

Also Read

Indian women's hockey team fails to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 pushing Paris to confront crack cocaine use on city streets

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

Olympics 2024: 'There can't be a Russian flag in Paris' - France president

Eyeing Paris Olympics berth, Indian women's team opens campaign against US

Davis Cup: Team India begin preparations for arch-rivals Pakistan tie

Indonesia Masters: Prannoy to lead Indian charge; Satwik-Chirag pulls out

Amit Panghal not part of Paris Olympics 2024 world qualification tourney

Medvedev, Noskova, Yastremska advance to Australian Open quarterfinals

Pakistan hockey team fails to qualify for Olympics, former players sad

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympic GamesIndian Hockey TeamHockey

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story