Djokovic wins US Open 2023, equals Margaret's record of 24 Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic created history as he won a record 24th Grand Slam title. Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to win the US Open 2023 final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium early Monday morning.

With this, 36-year-old Medvedev equals Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam tennis titles, the most by any player in history.